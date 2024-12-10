ISL Coaches Share Insights on Youth Development in Indian Football

Indian football is entering a transformative era, with the Indian Super League (ISL) playing a pivotal role in nurturing homegrown talent and shaping the future of the sport in the country.
Through collaboration between ISL teams, football academies like Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), and grassroots programs, the league is creating pathways for Indian players to compete at the highest levels.
In an exclusive interview with ISL, three prominent coaches—Juan Pedro Benali (NorthEast United FC), Sergio Lobera (Odisha FC), and Owen Coyle (Chennaiyin FC)—shared their insights on advancing youth development and instilling a love for football among young Indians.
Juan Pedro Benali: Focus on Continuous Growth
NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed confidence in the quality of Indian players in the ISL, highlighting the league's potential to further elevate their skillsets. However, he stressed the need for continuous improvement.
"There is a very good quality of Indian players in the ISL. But when these players arrive in the league, they must not stop there. They need to aim higher. Just because you have signed a great contract doesn't mean you've made it. The sky is the limit," Benali said.
NorthEast United FC is committed to harnessing the football-rich culture of the northeastern region, with intensive scouting efforts across the eight northeastern states. The club's plans for an academy in Shillong, the newest ISL hub, are a testament to its dedication to nurturing young talent and providing them with the exposure needed to thrive at the top level.
"Our philosophy is clear—we scout talent across the eight states of the region. We have a lot of talent, and the plan is to build an academy in Shillong to help these players develop and benefit the club," Benali explained.
Sergio Lobera: The Importance of Mental Health
Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera emphasized that player development goes beyond just physical and tactical training. He believes that mental health plays a crucial role in a player's career trajectory.
"Years ago, it was optional to work with young talents, but now it's essential. We need to focus on developing young players because they are the present and the future of Indian football," Lobera said.
Lobera also highlighted the importance of shifting how young players perceive pressure, advising them to embrace the game without undue stress. "At this level, it is crucial to ensure our players have the best mental health. We must teach them that they don’t need to be under pressure. We are privileged to work in football, which is our hobby. We need to enjoy the moment," Lobera added.
Owen Coyle: Grassroots Development is Key
Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle, a strong advocate for grassroots football, believes that the foundation for a strong national football system lies in early talent identification. Coyle, who has been passionate about youth development for years, stressed the need for increased investment in grassroots initiatives.
"Grassroots development is the most important part. There is enormous potential in India due to its population and vast size. If we start identifying talent at a young age, we can give the national team far better opportunities to develop," Coyle said.
He also called for a greater focus on providing young players with the resources and training facilities they need to succeed. "Instead of waiting until players are 18 or 19, imagine if we could identify their talents when they are 11. The national team would benefit greatly," Coyle emphasized.
A Bright Future for Indian Football
The insights from Benali, Lobera, and Coyle collectively underline the growing importance of youth development in Indian football. Their shared vision points to a future where Indian players not only compete at the top level but excel on the global stage. With the ISL leading the way, the future of Indian football looks promising, with these early steps laying the foundation for success in the years to come.