ISL: Kerala Blasters Face Tough Test Against In-Form Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters FC will be aiming to halt their three-game losing streak when they face Chennaiyin FC in a highly anticipated Southern derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, November 24. While Kerala sits 10th on the league table with two wins and four draws, Chennaiyin is placed 4th, having won three of their eight games, including two away victories.

Blasters' head coach, Mikael Stahre, acknowledged defensive concerns, noting that his team has conceded 16 goals so far. He emphasized the need for stronger defensive coordination, while also recognizing their ability to create chances and score goals. “We need to solve our defensive issues, but it’s not about conceding too many chances,” he said. Kerala has been consistently scoring at home, with a 15-match streak of goals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but their leaky defense could prove costly.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC has found a strong offensive rhythm, scoring 16 goals this season, their highest tally after eight games in ISL history. Their coach, Owen Coyle, praised the attacking capabilities of Kerala’s front players, like Adrian Luna and Dimitri Peprah, but emphasized the importance of solid defending to neutralize Kerala's attacking threat. Chennaiyin, with their impressive away record this season, will aim to build on their recent 1-0 victory over Kerala, which broke a seven-match winless streak against the Blasters.

The rivalry between the two teams, fueled by geographical proximity and high-stakes encounters, has often been pivotal in shaping their seasons. The history between the clubs includes dramatic semi-finals, including the unforgettable 2014 season when Kerala Blasters secured a spot in the final in thrilling fashion. As both teams come off the international break, the clash promises to reignite this fierce southern rivalry.

In terms of key players, Chennaiyin’s Connor Shields has been the standout creator with 34 goal-scoring opportunities, while Kerala’s Luna, with three goals and as many assists, continues to be a crucial player in their attack. Kerala will also need to keep an eye on Chennaiyin’s Wilmar Jordan Gil, known for his aerial threat with 10 headed shots this season.

With both sides eager to avoid further setbacks and gain momentum, this Southern derby promises to be a thrilling contest in the ISL 2024-25 season.