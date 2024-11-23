Jaiswal, Rahul Dominate as India Take Command on Day 2

India firmly took control of the first Test against Australia in Perth as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul’s unbeaten half-centuries helped the visitors establish a commanding position by stumps on Day 2.

The day began with India wrapping up Australia’s first innings for 104, thanks to a scintillating five-wicket haul from stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah dismissed Alex Carey on the first ball of the day, completing his 11th Test fifer. Harshit Rana added to the misery, claiming his third wicket to end Australia's resistance.

Despite a valiant 25-run last-wicket stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s innings folded with India taking a handy 46-run lead.

The Indian openers capitalized on the lead in spectacular fashion. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forged a massive 172-run unbeaten partnership in 57 overs, steering India to 172/0 at stumps with a lead of 218 runs.

Jaiswal showcased his aggressive flair, smashing boundaries and bringing up his ninth Test half-century off 123 balls. He even survived a close chance when Usman Khawaja dropped a catch off Mitchell Starc’s bowling. The young batter capitalized on the reprieve, flicking Starc for a six over deep-backward square.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, played a patient and gritty innings, reaching his 16th Test half-century. The pair’s resilience nullified Australia’s bowling attack as Pat Cummins & Co. struggled for breakthroughs.

The pitch, which initially posed challenges, eased as the day progressed, enabling the Indian openers to settle and punish loose deliveries. By Tea, the duo had already added 84 runs, extending India’s lead to 130. Post-Tea, they continued to dominate, surpassing India’s first-innings total without losing a wicket.

India ended the day with Jaiswal unbeaten on 90 and Rahul on 62, leaving Australia with an uphill task as they head into Day 3, trailing by a significant margin. With the pitch still offering support to batters, the Indian camp will look to press home their advantage and set a mammoth target.

India’s commanding performance has firmly placed them in the driver’s seat, with both their bowlers and batters firing in unison.