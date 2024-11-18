Morne Morkel Hails Siraj a "Legend," Looks Forward to Pacer's Key Role in BGT

Ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel shared a light-hearted moment with pacer Mohammed Siraj during an intra-squad match simulation. The fun banter between the duo provided a brief but welcome break from the intense preparations for the opening Test against Australia.

As India ramps up its preparations for the crucial series, which could determine their chances of reaching the third World Test Championship final, players have maintained an unwavering focus during the closed-door sessions. Despite the high stakes, the team has managed to keep the atmosphere light, with players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah sharing their own hilarious moments in the nets.

In the latest exchange, Siraj donned his batting gear and sneaked up behind Morkel as the coach discussed the ongoing preparations for the Test series. With his trademark humorous expressions, Siraj listened intently to Morkel’s words, only for the coach to spot him and wrap an arm around his shoulder. With a broad smile, Morkel affectionately dubbed Siraj a “legend,” praising his aggressive mindset and leadership role within the Indian pace attack.

"This man is a legend. He’s got a big heart, and an aggressive mindset, and is one of the leaders of the attack. I’m very excited to see how he performs on this tour. Last time, he was the go-to man in tough situations, and we’re looking forward to seeing him take on a bigger senior role on this crucial tour," Morkel said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Siraj, who will be eager to bounce back after a mixed run in recent home series, will be looking to make a statement in the upcoming Tests. Despite struggling in the Bangladesh and New Zealand series, where he took just six wickets combined, Siraj is determined to deliver fiery spells against Australia and step up as a senior figure in the Indian pace attack.