Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana Named Replacement

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury, the BCCI confirmed late on Tuesday.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his fitness, the decision has finally been made, marking a significant blow to India's bowling attack.

Bumrah, who sustained the injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was initially advised five weeks of rest, as stated by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. However, the fast bowler has not been able to recover in time for the tournament.

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement. Team India has also named Varun Chakaravarthy in the squad. The spinner will replace Yashasvi Jaiswal who was initially named in the provisional squad," the BCCI stated in an official release.

Harshit Rana, the 23-year-old fast bowler, has been included in the final 15-man squad as Bumrah’s replacement. Rana made his ODI debut during India's series against England, where he impressed with four wickets in two matches.

In another surprising move, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been left out of the final squad, with 33-year-old mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy taking his place.