Kiwi Legend Martin Guptill Bids Farewell to International Cricket

New Zealand's legendary batter, Martin Guptill, announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, marking the end of a distinguished career that spanned over a decade. At 38 years of age, Guptill leaves behind a remarkable legacy, cementing his place as one of New Zealand’s finest white-ball cricketers.

Guptill, who last played for New Zealand in October 2022, has been a cornerstone of the team's success, particularly in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20s. His prolific career includes 198 ODIs, where he scored an impressive 7346 runs, making him one of the top three run-scorers for New Zealand in the 50-over format, following Ross Taylor (8607) and Stephen Fleming (8007). His contributions have earned him the status of a white-ball cricket legend.

Despite stepping down from international cricket, Guptill will continue to play in T20 leagues across the globe. Currently, he is partaking in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, Super Smash, and has also entered the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, where he could be retained by Islamabad United.

Guptill’s emotional retirement statement, shared through New Zealand Cricket (NZC), reflects his deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country. “As a young kid, it was always my dream to play for New Zealand, and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country,” said Guptill. “I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.”

He also expressed heartfelt thanks to those who shaped his career, particularly Mark O'Donnell, who coached him since the Under-19 level. "Mark has been a source of ongoing support and wisdom throughout my career," he added. Guptill also acknowledged his family, especially his wife Laura, for her unwavering support and sacrifices throughout his journey. "You've been my biggest supporter, my rock, and my counsel through all the ups and downs that come with the game."

In the T20I format, Guptill holds the record as New Zealand's highest run-scorer, amassing 3531 runs from 122 games at an impressive strike rate of 135.70 and an average of 31.81. His contributions in the shortest format were vital to New Zealand’s consistent success on the global stage. Additionally, Guptill represented New Zealand in 47 Test matches between 2009 and 2016, scoring 2586 runs at an average of 29.38.

Guptill’s departure from international cricket signals the end of an era for New Zealand, but his legacy will endure in the hearts of fans and his peers alike. His journey from a young cricketer dreaming of representing his country to a stalwart of New Zealand cricket stands as a testament to his talent, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

As Guptill steps into the next chapter of his cricketing journey, the cricketing world bids farewell to one of the game’s finest white-ball players, whose legacy will inspire generations to come.