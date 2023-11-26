Legends League Cricket 2023 Returns with an Expanded Spectacle

Legends League Cricket 2023: Following the resounding success of its debut in 2022, Legends League Cricket is set to enthrall fans once again in its highly anticipated second season. The upcoming tournament is scheduled to take place from November 18 to December 9, 2023, with matches held across multiple venues in Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat, and Visakhapatnam.

The league stage matches will unfold from November 18 to December 4, 2023, paving the way for the thrilling clashes that lie ahead. Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 are scheduled for December 5 and 7, respectively, with the Eliminator slated for December 6. The grand finale will culminate on December 9, 2023.

The defending champions, Gujrat Giants, are geared up to protect their title in a tournament that has grown to include six participating teams, resulting in a total of 19 matches. This season boasts a diverse lineup of over 120 players representing 16 countries, promising a showcase of cricket talent that is both competitive and globally representative.