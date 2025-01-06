Rashid Khan Spins Afghanistan to Test Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan produced a spell of sheer brilliance to guide his team to a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final Test match at Queens Sports Club on Monday. With this victory, Afghanistan clinched the two-match series 1-0, a historic achievement for the visitors.

Rashid Khan was rightfully named the Player of the Match for his mesmerizing performance with the ball, which saw him claim a stunning seven wickets for just 66 runs in 27.3 overs. His spell was the cornerstone of Afghanistan's triumph, as Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 277 runs, were bowled out for 205. Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Zia-Ur-Rehman played his part, taking two wickets for 44 runs in his 15 overs.

Zimbabwe's chase faltered despite notable contributions from their top order. Captain Craig Ervine was the highest scorer with 53 runs, including four boundaries and a six, but his efforts couldn't prevent his team from falling short. Sikandar Raza (38), Ben Curran (38), Takudzwanshe Kaitano (21), Sean Williams (16), and Joylord Gumbie (15) made some valuable contributions, but it wasn't enough to chase down the target.

Earlier, Afghanistan's strong third-innings total of 363 laid the foundation for victory. Rahmat Shah, who was awarded Player of the Series for his exceptional batting, led the charge with a majestic 139 runs off 275 balls, including 14 boundaries. Ismat Alam supported him with a well-crafted 101 runs from 181 balls, adding crucial runs to Afghanistan's total.

On the bowling front, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani was the standout performer, claiming six wickets for 95 runs in 29 overs. Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza also chipped in with three and one wicket, respectively, but their efforts proved in vain as Zimbabwe failed to halt Afghanistan's march to victory.

This win not only sealed the series but also showcased Afghanistan's growing prowess in international cricket. Rashid Khan's remarkable spell, combined with stellar batting performances from Rahmat Shah and Ismat Alam, ensured that Afghanistan claimed a well-deserved victory on foreign soil.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan 157 & 363 all out (Rahmat Shah 139, Ismat Alam 101, Blessing Muzarabani 6/95)

Zimbabwe 243 & 205 all out (Craig Ervine 53, Sikandar Raza 38, Rashid Khan 7/66)

Afghanistan’s dominance in this Test series marks a significant milestone in their cricketing journey, and Rashid Khan's heroics will surely be remembered for years to come.