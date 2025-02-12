KKR's IPL Trophy Tour Kicks Off in Guwahati, Hits 9 Cities Nationwide

After a stunning victory in the TATA IPL 2024, the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are set to embark on a groundbreaking journey to celebrate their title win. In an unprecedented move, KKR will take the coveted IPL trophy across nine cities in India, bringing the ultimate prize to the doorstep of their passionate fanbase.

Advertisment

The Trophy Tour, kicking off on February 14 in Guwahati, marks the first time a TATA IPL franchise is taking the trophy beyond its home city. This tour will give KKR’s nationwide fanbase the opportunity to interact with the trophy and relive the team's triumph in the IPL 2024 season.

As the trophy makes its way through Guwahati, cricket enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement. While there are speculations around potential matchups like Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), these remain unconfirmed as rumours and expectations ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The possibility of these clashes is only adding fuel to the excitement surrounding IPL 2025.

The franchise is extending its celebrations to multiple regions, with the trophy making stops in Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Patna, Durgapur, and finally returning to Kolkata. The tour, which will span from February 14 to March 16, is a heartfelt gesture aimed at connecting with the fans who have supported KKR through thick and thin.

Binda Dey, Group CMO of Knight Riders Sports, shared the excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to bring the Trophy Tour to our fans in Eastern India. Unfortunately, due to unavoidable circumstances, we couldn’t have a victory march in Kolkata after last season’s title win. Our fans are family, and this tour is our way of sharing the trophy, which our players earned through their unwavering support.”

As part of the celebration, fans will have the chance to participate in fun cricket-themed games like Cricket Rock Paper Scissors and Cricket Pong, with exciting prizes up for grabs. Visitors will also receive exclusive KKR giveaways, making their interaction with the trophy an unforgettable experience.

KKR Trophy Tour Schedule

Tour Schedule:

14th February: Guwahati, City Center Mall

16th February: Bhubaneswar, Nexus Esplanade Mall

21st February: Jamshedpur, P&M Hi Tec Mall

23rd February: Ranchi, JD Hi Street Mall

28th February: Gangtok, West Point Mall

2nd March: Siliguri, City Center Mall

7th March: Patna, City Center Mall

9th March: Durgapur, Junction Mall

12th March: Kolkata, City Center Mall

16th March: Kolkata, South City Mall

Guwahati's early hosting of the trophy has sparked excitement among local fans, as the city becomes the first to witness the title in all its glory. The much-anticipated event promises to kickstart KKR's nationwide celebration, with Guwahati at the heart of the action.

As the countdown to the 2025 IPL season begins, this unique initiative by KKR sets the stage for a thrilling season ahead, where the defending champions aim to defend their crown, fueled by the support of millions across the nation.