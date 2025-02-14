Meghalaya Officially Announced as Host of 39th National Games in 2027

In a historic moment at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma received the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) flag from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and IOA Chairperson PT Usha, marking the official handover of the Games to Meghalaya. The event was attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

With this handover, Meghalaya is set to host the 39th National Games in early 2027, coinciding with the state's 55th year of statehood. The Meghalaya delegation at the ceremony, led by Chief Minister Sangma, included Dr. Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs; John F. Kharshiing, President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA); along with athletes and coaches from the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized Meghalaya’s growing sports infrastructure and ambitions. "Hosting the 39th National Games will be a proud moment for Meghalaya and a reflection of how far we have come in strengthening our sporting ecosystem. From a single marquee sports facility in 2018 to over 200 infrastructure projects today, our commitment to sports has been unwavering. We have invested ₹1,200 crore in world-class venues, nurtured over 24,500 young athletes, and set our sights on producing Olympians by 2032. As we prepare for the Games, our focus remains on creating a lasting legacy that will inspire generations of athletes and elevate Meghalaya’s presence on the national sports stage," he said.

Meghalaya’s growing sporting prowess was evident at the 38th National Games, where its athletes secured five medals. The state now looks ahead to 2027 with preparations underway to host one of India's most prestigious sporting events. The 39th National Games are expected to bring together top talent from across the country, showcasing Meghalaya as a rising force in Indian sports.