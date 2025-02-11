BSF Meghalaya Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Women Attempting to Infiltrate India

In a well-coordinated special operation, vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi female nationals attempting to infiltrate India from Bangladesh at the international border.

The operation resulted in the detention of the individual near the international boundary in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

During the operation, alert personnel from the 4 Bn BSF detected suspicious movement along the border and swiftly took action.

Three Bangladeshi female nationals from Dhaka, Bangladesh, were taken into custody and subsequently handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal proceedings.

