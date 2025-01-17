Meghalaya CM Optimistic as Border Talks with Assam Set to Resume

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is set to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the upcoming district council elections to discuss unresolved interstate border disputes in six remaining areas.

Advertisment

Sangma revealed that he had an informal discussion with his Assam counterpart, who sought proposed dates for the meeting following the elections.

The second phase of border talks between the two states has remained stalled for over two years, reportedly due to Assam’s reluctance to resume discussions. This is despite both states forming regional committees to address the long-standing boundary issues.

Expressing optimism, Sangma said he hopes the post-election talks will bring progress in settling the disputes, building on the groundwork laid during earlier negotiations. The border issue has long been a source of tension between Meghalaya and Assam, posing a significant challenge for both governments.

Also Read: From Pioneers to Progress: Conrad on NEDA's Impact & Future of Northeastern Politics