Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver at World Weightlifting Championships 2025

India’s Olympic medallist and star lifter Mirabai Chanu clinched the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category at the ongoing World Weightlifting Championships in Førde, Norway on Friday. Chanu lifted a total of 199kg to finish second overall.

The event was dominated by Ri Song-gum of North Korea, who swept all three gold medals with a record-breaking performance. She snatched 91kg and registered 122kg in clean and jerk, setting a new world record with a total of 213kg. Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoen secured the bronze with a 198kg lift.

This marks another major achievement for the 31-year-old Chanu, who returned to competition after the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year. She previously won gold at the 2017 World Championships in Anaheim and a silver in 2022 at Bogota.

India’s campaign in Norway continues with lifters competing in upcoming categories, including the women’s 53kg and men’s 60kg divisions. Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh will spearhead the men’s squad, which also features Ajith Narayana and Ajaya Babu Valluri, both gold medallists at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year.

