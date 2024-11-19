Northeast Frontier Railway Unveils Upgraded Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday unveiled its newly upgraded cricket ground at the NFRSA Complex in Maligaon, Guwahati. The inauguration ceremony, held on November 17, 2024, was attended by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, along with other senior officials of the zone.

The event was marked by an exciting cricket match between the Open Line and Construction teams of NFR, celebrating the revival of the stadium’s sporting legacy.

Originally established in 1976, the NFR stadium has hosted 33 first-class cricket matches. The renovation now brings the facility up to BCCI standards, with modern upgrades that include a semi-automatic sprinkler system, fast-drainage mechanisms, and a newly revitalized pitch and outfield. With an investment of Rs. 1.5 crore, the upgrades pave the way for high-profile events like Ranji Trophy matches. Additionally, the construction of state-of-the-art pavilions is underway, and the installation of a lighting system with floodlights will enable the venue to host televised national-level matches.

The upgraded stadium is a testament to NFR's commitment to fostering sports and promoting excellence in the Northeast. Beyond providing a platform for professional athletes, the facility is set to inspire young talent and help nurture the next generation of sports enthusiasts. Aspiring players will have access to world-class infrastructure, allowing them to train and compete in a professional environment that fosters both sporting skills and personal development.

This initiative highlights NFR's dedication to the holistic development of the region, contributing not only to sports culture but also to community engagement and youth empowerment. With the upgraded facility, the stadium is set to become a hub of excellence, driving passion for sports and strengthening the Northeast’s presence on the national and international sporting map.