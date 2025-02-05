Mohun Bagan SG Crush Punjab FC 3-0, Becomes First to Enter Playoffs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a commanding performance to defeat Punjab FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. With this victory, the Mariners became the first team this season to qualify for the playoffs, accumulating 46 points from 20 matches with 14 wins and four draws.

Advertisment

A brilliant second-half brace from Jamie Maclaren and a clinical finish from Liston Colaco sealed all three points for the league leaders. The win also marked their ninth consecutive home victory and 12th clean sheet of the season, underlining their defensive solidity.

Dominant First Half but No Breakthrough

The Mariners started with intent, launching threatening attacks down the middle, with Greg Stewart orchestrating play. The Scotsman had a golden opportunity in the 10th minute but was denied by Punjab FC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar.

Despite maintaining early momentum, Mohun Bagan struggled to breach Punjab FC's resolute backline. While Maclaren and Colaco made dangerous runs, the visitors held firm, ensuring a goalless first half. The best chance before the break came when Liston Colaco attempted a long-range shot, but his effort lacked power. Punjab FC defender Ivan Novoselec received a booking for a tackle on Colaco just before halftime.

Second-Half Brilliance Seals Victory

Head coach Jose Molina made a tactical adjustment at halftime, introducing Ashique Kuruniyan in place of Asish Rai. This reshuffle saw Subhasish Bose move to a central defensive role alongside Alberto Rodriguez, while Ashique and Dippendu Biswas took up the full-back positions.

Punjab FC nearly broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Abhishek Meetei set up Ezequiel Vidal, who found Petros Giakoumakis in space. However, the Greek forward’s shot struck the post, letting Mohun Bagan off the hook.

A minute later, the Mariners made Punjab FC pay for their missed chance. Dippendu Biswas delivered a precise cross from the right flank, which Maclaren controlled expertly before slotting it past Ravi Kumar in the 56th minute to open the scoring.

Mohun Bagan doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Liston Colaco capitalized on a defensive lapse, making a surging run down the left before finishing from a tight angle. Stewart’s presence in the box added to Punjab FC’s defensive struggles, leaving them unable to prevent the goal.

Punjab FC made attacking substitutions in the 72nd minute, bringing on Nihal Sudeesh and Muhammad Suhail, but the Mariners' defense remained resolute. In response, Molina introduced Jason Cummings in the 77th minute, replacing Stewart.

Punjab FC showed signs of resurgence late in the game but struggled to penetrate Mohun Bagan’s disciplined backline. Their misery was compounded in the 90th minute when Asish Pradhan’s heavy touch inside the box allowed Cummings to intercept and set up Maclaren, who calmly slotted home his second goal of the night, sealing a decisive victory.

Star Performer: Jamie Maclaren

Jamie Maclaren was the standout performer for Mohun Bagan, scoring a brace and posing a constant threat inside the penalty box. The Australian forward also contributed defensively, registering two tackles while completing three of his five attempted passes.

Upcoming Fixtures

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will next face Kerala Blasters FC on February 15, while Punjab FC will take on Odisha FC on February 10.