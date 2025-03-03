NorthEast United FC One Win from Playoffs, Chennaiyin FC Stand in Way

NorthEast United FC are just one win away from securing a coveted playoff berth in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) as they prepare to face Chennaiyin FC, who are already out of contention for a top-six finish. The Highlanders will take on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 3 at 7:30 pm IST, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter for the visitors.

Currently sitting sixth in the standings with 32 points from 22 matches, NorthEast United FC require only three points to seal their place in the knockout stages. A victory here will take them to 35 points, a tally that will be unreachable for any team except Mumbai City FC. In contrast, Chennaiyin FC’s hopes of a playoff spot are dashed, with only 24 points from the same number of games, having lost three of their last five matches.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Chennaiyin FC have historically had the upper hand against the Highlanders at home. The Southern club has won their last three encounters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and a win here would equal their longest home winning streak against a single team in ISL history.

However, NorthEast United FC will arrive with confidence, having remained unbeaten in their last five away fixtures, securing three wins in that stretch. They have a goal difference of +8 in their last five away matches, and a positive result on Sunday would mark their longest unbeaten run on the road in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC’s Cross-Field Threats

Chennaiyin FC will look to leverage their attacking efficiency from the flanks, with the team boasting the highest percentage of crosses leading to shots in the competition this season (19.6%). This proficiency has seen them make the fourth-most crosses in the league, making their wide play a key point of focus for the Highlanders’ defense.

NorthEast United FC’s Defensive and Offensive Prowess

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have shown considerable defensive stability, registering clean sheets in three of their last four away matches. With a total of six shutouts in the ongoing campaign, they possess the fifth-highest number of clean sheets in the league.

Furthermore, the Highlanders have proven to be a threat from distance, with 10 goals scored from outside the box this season—marking their highest tally in a single ISL campaign. Only a few teams in recent years have scored more from outside the box, underscoring the attacking versatility of the team.

Head-to-Head: A Tight Contest

In 21 encounters between the two sides, Chennaiyin FC have a slight edge, with nine wins to NorthEast United FC’s seven, and five matches ending in draws. The upcoming clash will be crucial for the Highlanders as they look to overcome their recent home record against the Men in Blue and confirm their place in the playoffs.

Coaches’ Thoughts: Focus and Determination

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle stressed the importance of finishing the season on a positive note, despite his team’s inability to make the playoffs. “Our home record this season has not been good. We want to finish strong for our supporters,” Coyle remarked.

On the other side, NorthEast United FC’s assistant coach Naushad Moosa emphasized the need for his team to remain focused and maintain their positive approach to football. “Chennaiyin FC come into the match with nothing to lose. It’s important that we stay focused and play good football,” Moosa said.

Key Players to Watch

For Chennaiyin FC, Wilmar Jordan Gil is a constant threat, having scored three goals in his previous ISL appearances against NorthEast United FC. With 10 goals to his name this season, Gil will be looking to add to his tally and potentially spoil the Highlanders’ playoff hopes.

NorthEast United FC’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie is another player to watch, having scored five goals from outside the box this season, matching the highest tally in a single ISL campaign. His ability to score from range could prove pivotal in securing three points for his team.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC’s Connor Shields, who has struggled to register either a goal or assist in his last six starts, will need to rediscover his form if Chennaiyin FC are to pose a serious challenge to the Highlanders.

The Road to Playoffs

For NorthEast United FC, the upcoming match is not just a chance to extend their unbeaten away streak; it’s an opportunity to confirm their place in the playoffs and give their supporters the reward they deserve for the team’s efforts this season. With everything to play for, the Highlanders will be keen to finish the regular season strongly and take a step closer to their playoff ambitions.