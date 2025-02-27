Rain Plays Spoilsport as Pakistan, Bangladesh Bow Out of Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned due to relentless rain in Rawalpindi, leaving both teams to settle for a solitary point each. With both sides already out of contention for a semi-final berth, the washout marked an underwhelming end to their respective campaigns.

Pakistan's Forgettable Campaign at Home

Hosts Pakistan entered the tournament with high expectations but failed to deliver on home soil. Their campaign began with a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in Karachi, followed by a six-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in Dubai—a result that all but ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. The washed-out fixture against Bangladesh only compounded their woes, as they bowed out without a single victory to their name.

Bangladesh's Struggles Continue

Bangladesh’s journey in the tournament mirrored Pakistan’s disappointment. Their opening fixture saw them succumb to India, who chased down the target with six wickets in hand. In their second match, New Zealand secured a comfortable five-wicket win, sealing the Tigers' fate in the group stage. A potential victory against Pakistan would have served as a consolation, but the persistent rain denied both teams a final chance to restore some pride.

Afghanistan Stun England in Group B Thriller

While rain stole the spotlight in Rawalpindi, Afghanistan scripted a historic triumph against England earlier on Wednesday in Group B. Batting first, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever total in an ICC Men's ODI tournament, amassing 325/7, courtesy of a record-breaking 177 from Ibrahim Zadran—the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

England, in response, put up a valiant fight led by Joe Root, but Afghanistan's bowlers held their nerve. Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as the hero, claiming 5/58 to steer his team to a thrilling victory. The result knocked England out of the tournament, while Afghanistan remain in contention for a semi-final spot alongside Australia and South Africa.

With the group stage nearing its conclusion, India and New Zealand have already secured their places in the final four, while Afghanistan, Australia, and South Africa battle for the remaining two spots. As the tournament progresses, the focus now shifts to the knockout rounds, where the stakes will be higher than ever.