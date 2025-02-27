Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan, Bangladesh Seek Consolation Win in Rawalpindi

In a contest that may not shape the semi-final landscape of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in their final group-stage encounter, each desperate to salvage pride and avoid a winless campaign.

Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, have endured a disappointing tournament, suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of New Zealand and arch-rivals India. Bangladesh, too, find themselves in dire straits, struggling to find form in the 50-over format. With both teams out of contention for the knockout stages, the battle in Rawalpindi becomes a matter of pride, redemption, and a strong finish.

Pakistan’s Struggles: A Campaign to Forget

Under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s campaign has been marred by inconsistency, particularly with the bat. The opening loss to New Zealand by 60 runs set the tone for their struggles, followed by a crushing six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai. Rizwan acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, citing avoidable mistakes as a recurring theme in their downfall. Against Bangladesh, Pakistan will be keen to address their frailties and give home supporters something to cheer about.

Despite possessing a formidable bowling attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, Pakistan’s inability to put up competitive totals has left their bowlers with little margin for error. Rizwan, alongside the experienced Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, will need to step up to ensure Pakistan does not finish rock bottom in Group A.

Bangladesh’s Struggles: A Search for Stability

The Tigers, led by Nazmul Hossain Shanto, have endured a lean run in ODI cricket, extending back to their dismal 3-0 series loss to the West Indies. Their struggles have continued in the Champions Trophy, with batting collapses proving to be their Achilles’ heel. If Bangladesh is to challenge Pakistan, they must rectify their batting woes and find stability at the crease.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a crucial figure in the squad, has yet to leave his mark on the tournament. The all-rounder, ranked Bangladesh’s top ODI bowler, has failed to make an impact with both bat and ball, amassing just 18 runs from two innings and going wicketless in 20 overs. His role in the middle overs will be pivotal in unsettling a fragile Pakistani batting lineup.

Key Players to Watch

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan): The skipper remains the linchpin of Pakistan’s batting order. His gritty 46-run knock against India provided resistance, but a lack of support led to a batting collapse. Rizwan will be expected to lead from the front and steer his team to a much-needed victory.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh): A dual-threat with bat and ball, Miraz must rediscover his rhythm to give Bangladesh a fighting chance. If he can exploit Pakistan’s vulnerability in the middle overs, the Tigers could end their campaign on a high note.

The Battle for Pride

With neither side progressing further in the tournament, this fixture is less about trophies and more about redemption. For Pakistan, it is a chance to restore faith among their passionate supporters. For Bangladesh, it is an opportunity to prove they belong among the elite of ODI cricket.

As the two teams clash in Rawalpindi, expect a fiercely contested battle where pride is the ultimate prize.