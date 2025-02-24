Shiva Thapa Part of IOA’s Ad-Hoc Committee to Govern Indian Boxing

In response to mounting complaints of mismanagement and delays in the election process, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed a five-member Adhoc Committee to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) until all issues are resolved. The committee will be headed by Madhukant Pathak and includes senior boxer Shiva Thapa, Rajesh Bhandari, Dr. D.P Bhatt, and Virendra Singh Thakur.

The primary mandate of the committee is to address the grievances raised by the boxing community, ensure athlete participation in upcoming international competitions, and expedite the BFI elections, which have faced significant delays. The IOA's decision comes after the tenure of the current BFI office-bearers officially ended on February 2, but the election process was stalled due to a legal case concerning the previous election results, which were ruled against the BFI.

In a letter issued on Monday, IOA President PT Usha highlighted that the elections, which were supposed to take place before February 2, 2025, have not been conducted, causing administrative instability within the BFI. This situation has led to widespread concerns from athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders regarding the non-participation of Indian boxers in crucial national and international events. Usha emphasized the negative impact this delay has had on the growth and global performance of Indian boxing, calling for urgent corrective action.

"The IOA has received numerous complaints from stakeholders, including athletes and coaches, regarding the inability of Indian boxers to compete in significant events. This situation is detrimental to the sport’s development and needs immediate resolution," Usha stated.

The newly formed Adhoc Committee is tasked with taking immediate and impartial action, ensuring that all steps are documented and open for audit and review. The committee will also oversee the issuance of election notices, adhering to the BFI's Constitution and regulatory guidelines. A returning officer and an independent election observer will be appointed to ensure the transparency and integrity of the election process.

Additionally, the committee will verify the details of all affiliated State Boxing Associations and provide an accurate list of their office-bearers to ensure proper governance and representation within the sport.

The order to form the Adhoc Committee is effective immediately, with the hope that these steps will pave the way for fair elections and a stronger future for Indian boxing.