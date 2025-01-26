Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis Named ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Sri Lankan cricketer Kamindu Mendis has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year, following a stellar 2024 that saw him shine across all formats. The 26-year-old left-handed batter accumulated a remarkable 1451 runs throughout the year, maintaining an average above 50, and firmly establishing himself as one of the most promising talents in international cricket.

Mendis, who had only played one Test match prior to 2024, evolved into a key all-format player for Sri Lanka, excelling in high-pressure situations. His year in Test cricket was exceptional, with 1049 runs in nine matches at an incredible average of 74.92. He became one of only six players to score over 1000 Test runs in 2024, and had the highest average among them.

His consistency was highlighted by five centuries and three half-centuries during the year, with his performances instrumental in Sri Lanka's bid for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final. Notably, Mendis matched the legendary Don Bradman's record by becoming the third fastest to reach 1000 Test runs, doing so in just 13 innings.

Mendis played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's victories over top teams such as New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England. His contributions were especially pivotal in Sri Lanka's historic Test series win in England, their first in over a decade, where he was the team's leading run-scorer.

One of the standout moments of Mendis' year came in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle, where he scored a career-best unbeaten 182 in the first innings. His knock, built over 250 balls, included 16 boundaries and four sixes, and laid the foundation for a commanding 2-0 series win. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Kamindu Mendis' remarkable rise in 2024 has made him one of Sri Lanka’s most dependable cricketers, known for delivering under pressure.

Taking to platform 'X', the ICC wrote, "A prolific run-scorer, who scored 1451 runs across formats at an average of just above 50 💥 Sri Lanka's star on the rise has taken out the ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year Award."