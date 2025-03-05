Steve Smith Retires from ODIs After Australia’s Champions Trophy Semi-Final Loss

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has officially announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following Australia's heartbreaking semi-final defeat against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The decision marks the end of an illustrious 15-year ODI career that saw Smith emerge as one of Australia’s greatest modern-day cricketers.

Smith’s announcement comes just moments after Australia’s semi-final loss to India, where they fell short in a high-stakes clash at The Oval. Despite Smith’s resilient 71-run knock, India’s strong bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, secured a thrilling victory, knocking Australia out of the tournament.

Throughout his ODI career, Smith played 170 matches, amassing 5,800 runs at an impressive average of 43.28. He registered 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, with his highest ODI score being 164 against New Zealand in 2016. Smith was also a crucial part of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning squads, cementing his legacy as one of the finest batters in modern cricket.

Smith made his ODI debut in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder but soon transformed into one of the world’s best middle-order batters. His tactical genius, unorthodox stroke play, and ability to anchor innings made him a vital asset in Australia’s success over the years.

Smith’s retirement marks the end of an era in Australian cricket. He was instrumental in two World Cup victories (2015, 2023) and played a key role in multiple Ashes series and Champions Trophy campaigns. His ability to deliver under pressure earned him comparisons with some of Australia’s all-time greats.

While he has stepped away from ODIs, Smith confirmed that he will continue playing Test and T20 cricket, keeping the door open for a potential T20 World Cup 2026 appearance. There are also speculations that he might explore coaching or mentoring roles in Australian cricket after retirement.

As cricket fans bid farewell to Smith’s ODI career, his contributions will be remembered as a blend of grit, skill, and leadership—a legacy that will inspire future generations.

Steve Smith’s ODI retirement marks the end of an era for Australian cricket. From being a young leg spinner to becoming one of the best batters of his generation, Smith has left an indelible mark on the game. His journey has been nothing short of remarkable, and cricket fans worldwide will cherish the memories he has given to the sport.