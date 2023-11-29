Tamil Thalaivas Team, Season 10, 2023, Squad, Coach, Owner, Players

Experience the thrill of kabaddi like never before with the Tamil Thalaivas Team as they gear up for Season 10 in 2023! This powerhouse of talent in the Pro Kabaddi League has been making waves since its inception in 2017, adding an extra edge to the league's competition. Let's dive into the heart of the action and explore everything you need to know about the Tamil Thalaivas for the upcoming season.

Tamil Thalaivas Season 10 Squad

The Tamil Thalaivas boasts a stellar lineup of kabaddi maestros set to dominate the mat in Season 10. From seasoned veterans to emerging talents, this diverse squad promises an exhilarating display of skill and strategy. Get ready to witness the fusion of experience and youthful energy that defines the essence of the Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas: Captain Sagar Leads the Way

In Season 09, the captain's armband was proudly worn by Sagar, steering the team with determination and expertise. As the Thalaivas embark on a new season, all eyes are on the leader who will inspire, strategize, and lead the charge to victory.

Tamil Thalaivas: Coach Ashan Kunar's Winning Formula

Fueling the team's success is the acclaimed coach, Ashan Kunar. With a proven track record of guiding the Tamil Thalaivas through the highs and lows of the league, Kunar is back for another season, ready to sculpt a winning formula that blends precision, teamwork, and raw determination.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ownership

Behind the scenes, Magnum Sports Private Limited takes pride in owning the Tamil Thalaivas. Their commitment to excellence and passion for the sport resonate through every aspect of the team, contributing to its formidable presence in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Tamil Thalaivas Home Stadium

Feel the pulse of the game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu—the hallowed home stadium of the Tamil Thalaivas. With a seating capacity of 8,000, this arena echoes with the cheers of passionate fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere that fuels the team's spirit.