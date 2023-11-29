Telugu Titans Team 2023: Unveiling the Squad, Players, Coach, Captain, and Owner

Telugu Titans Team 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is set to ignite the sporting arena with electrifying performances as teams finalize their squads during the intense two-day Player Auction held in Mumbai. As the league marks its monumental 10th season, let's explore an in-depth overview of each team's composition for the upcoming battles.

In 2017 and 2018–19, PKL witnessed a significant transformation, introducing four new teams and adopting a divisional format. However, the league reverted to its traditional double round-robin format from the 2019 season onward. The kabaddi mat is poised for an enthralling display of skill and intensity, showcasing teams' strategic prowess as they compete for supremacy in this thrilling sporting extravaganza. With the countdown to the 10th season underway, fans can expect an action-packed journey, each match serving as a testament to the global appeal and competitive spirit of Pro Kabaddi.

Telugu Titans - Team Overview

Team Owner: Srinivas Sreeramaneni - Veera Sports

Team Captain: Rohit Kumar

Top Buy: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat | ₹2605 crore

Total Players in the Squad: 18

Telegu Titans Player Distribution

Raiders:

Rajnish

Vinay

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Omkar Narayan Patil

Praful Sudam Zaware

Robin Chaudhary

Defenders:

Parvesh Bhainswal

Mohit

Nitin

Ankit

Gaurav Dahiya

Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Milad Jabbari

All-Rounders:

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai

Sanjeevi S

Omkar R. More

Hamid Mirzaei Nader



Telugu Titans Ownership

The Telugu Titans, under the ownership of Srinivas Sreeramaneni from Veera Sports, are led by Captain Rohit Kumar. With a squad comprising 18 players, including the marquee purchase Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, valued at ₹2605 crore, the Titans are gearing up for an exciting and competitive season. As the league unfolds, fans eagerly await the dynamic performances and strategic brilliance that the Telugu Titans are set to unleash in the PKL 2023.