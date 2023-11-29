U Mumba Reveals Squad and New Players for PKL 10: A Comprehensive Overview

In anticipation of the Pro Kabaddi 10th Edition, U Mumba has unveiled its revamped squad and introduced new players for the upcoming season. Here's a breakdown of the key details:

Elite Retained Players: Rinku

Retained Young Players: None

Existing Young Players: Kamlesh, Shivam, Prince, and Rahul

Franchisee Nominated NYP (New Young Players): Sachin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, and Shivansh Thakur

Complete U Mumba Squad

Raiders: Ankush, Ashish, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Kamlesh, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, and Shivam.

Defenders: Harendra Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Satywan, Surinder Singh, Prince, Rahul, Rinku, and Shivansh Thakur.

All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

U Mumba Auction 2023 Highlights

U Mumba strategically invested a substantial amount in the auction to bolster their lineups. With a robust raiding unit, they retained their core group of elite players, boasting a commendable success rate across all PKL seasons.

Auction Details:

Season 10 witnessed U Mumba making significant investments to ensure a balanced squad.

U Mumba Schedule, Timetable 2023, and Ticket Booking

Having participated in 175 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba has emerged victorious in 98 of them. The PKL 10 Fixtures kick off with U Mumba facing UP Yoddhas in their first match.

Owing to their extensive fan base, U Mumba match tickets are in high demand and tend to sell out swiftly. To secure your spot in the stadium, early booking through the U Mumba Booking Portal for Pro Kabaddi 2023 Tickets, specifically tailored for U Mumba Season 10 Online Tickets, is recommended. Ticket prices are fixed and available on the online portal.

U Mumba Team Leadership and Ownership

The revelation of the team captain, coach, owner, and sponsor for PKL Season 10 in 2023 has added excitement for Mumba fans.

U Mumba team Purse Details

Purse Amount: ₹5 crores

Total Spent: ₹4.994 crores

Remaining Purse Amount: ₹0.634 lakh

U Mumba team Player Distribution