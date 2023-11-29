U Mumba Reveals Squad and New Players for PKL 10: A Comprehensive Overview

In anticipation of the Pro Kabaddi 10th Edition, U Mumba has unveiled its revamped squad and introduced new players for the upcoming season. Here's a breakdown of the key details:
Elite Retained Players: Rinku
Retained Young Players: None
Existing Young Players: Kamlesh, Shivam, Prince, and Rahul
Franchisee Nominated NYP (New Young Players): Sachin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, and Shivansh Thakur
Raiders: Ankush, Ashish, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Kamlesh, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, and Shivam.
Defenders: Harendra Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Satywan, Surinder Singh, Prince, Rahul, Rinku, and Shivansh Thakur.
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki
U Mumba strategically invested a substantial amount in the auction to bolster their lineups. With a robust raiding unit, they retained their core group of elite players, boasting a commendable success rate across all PKL seasons.
Season 10 witnessed U Mumba making significant investments to ensure a balanced squad.
Having participated in 175 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba has emerged victorious in 98 of them. The PKL 10 Fixtures kick off with U Mumba facing UP Yoddhas in their first match.
Owing to their extensive fan base, U Mumba match tickets are in high demand and tend to sell out swiftly. To secure your spot in the stadium, early booking through the U Mumba Booking Portal for Pro Kabaddi 2023 Tickets, specifically tailored for U Mumba Season 10 Online Tickets, is recommended. Ticket prices are fixed and available on the online portal.
The revelation of the team captain, coach, owner, and sponsor for PKL Season 10 in 2023 has added excitement for Mumba fans.
Purse Amount: ₹5 crores
Total Spent: ₹4.994 crores
Remaining Purse Amount: ₹0.634 lakh
Raiders: 11
Defenders: 9
All-Rounders: 2
Remaining FBM Cards: 2