VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Star Sports Channel Numbers and More!

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Star Sports Channel Numbers: The much-awaited Season 10 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League is set to kick off with a bang, promising fans a riveting display of skill and strategy. The action-packed league will unfold at the Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from December 2 to 7, 2023. Brace yourselves for heart-pounding clashes, commencing sharp at 8:00 PM IST. The curtain-raiser will witness the Gujarat Giants facing off against the Telugu Titans, featuring star players like Fazel Atrachali and Pawan Sehrawat, ensuring a thrilling launch to this high-stakes campaign.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Star Sports Channel Numbers on Tata Sky, Airtel Dish TV, Videocon

After a four-year hiatus, Pro Kabaddi Season 10 returns with matches hosted in the home arenas of all 12 franchises, providing fans with a chance to witness the adrenaline-pumping action up close and personal within their respective cities. The league stage matches, commencing on December 2, 2023, and concluding on February 21, 2024, promise intense sporting drama. Keep an eye out for the playoff schedule, to be revealed at a subsequent date.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Stream

The excitement of Season 10 begins at the Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, a spectacle set to unfold from December 2 to 7, 2023, at 8:00 PM IST. Mark December 2nd on your calendars as the monumental 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League makes a triumphant return. Catch the live broadcasts on the Star Sports Network's TV channels or stream the action for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app from 8:00 PM IST.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Broadcast Channel Numbers