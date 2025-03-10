‘We Hosted, But No One Was There’ – Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at PCB’s Absence

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed shock and disappointment over the absence of any Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representatives during the trophy presentation ceremony after India’s triumphant victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India clinched a record third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final. ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny, and secretary Devajit Saikia were present at the podium to present medals, but Pakistan, the official host of the tournament, had no representation during the ceremony.

Hosts Pakistan Have No Presence on Podium

Despite being the designated hosts, Pakistan did not have any officials on the presentation podium. Due to political tensions, India had refused to travel to Pakistan, prompting the ICC to adopt a hybrid model. As a result, India played all their matches in Dubai, including the final. The venue for the final was contingent on India’s performance in the semifinal—once they reached the title clash, Lahore was no longer an option.

Akhtar, known for his candid remarks, was visibly frustrated at this development.

"India has won the ICC Champions Trophy. But one odd thing stood out—there was no one from the Pakistan Cricket Board at the presentation ceremony. Pakistan was the official host of the tournament, yet no PCB representative was there to present the trophy. It is beyond me. This was the world stage; we should have had someone there, but sadly, I saw no one from our board. I feel very disappointed," Akhtar said in a video posted on social media.

This is literally beyond my understanding.

How can this be done???#championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/CPIUgevFj9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 9, 2025

BCCI Officials Take Center Stage

During the ceremony, BCCI president Binny presented the prestigious white jackets to Team India and awarded medals to match officials. ICC chairman Shah handed the trophy to India’s captain Rohit Sharma, along with medals for the Indian players.

Pakistan Crashes Out in Group Stage

Pakistan, the defending champions, had a dismal campaign and was eliminated in the group stage without registering a single win. Their losses to India and New Zealand, coupled with a washed-out match against Bangladesh, sealed their early exit.

Meanwhile, India’s stellar performance in the final was powered by a captain’s knock from Rohit Sharma, clinical spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, and a composed finishing effort by KL Rahul, ensuring a memorable victory.

The controversy surrounding PCB’s absence in the post-match celebrations only adds to the growing scrutiny over Pakistan cricket’s administration and its ability to handle international events.