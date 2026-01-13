What Is ISPL? Rules, Format and Everything to Know About the Indian Street Premier League 2026

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has quickly emerged as one of India’s most innovative cricket tournaments, blending the raw energy of street cricket with professional organisation. Backed by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and supported by several former players and celebrities, ISPL offers a fresh platform for tennis-ball cricket, a format deeply rooted in India’s sporting culture.

As Season 3 kicks off in 2026, fans are eager to understand what makes ISPL different from traditional leagues. From unconventional rules to a fast-paced T10 format, here is a complete breakdown of the Indian Street Premier League, its structure, teams, and unique regulations.

Indian Street Premier League 2026: Start Date, Venue and Final

ISPL Season 3 officially begins on January 9, 2026, with all matches hosted in Surat, Gujarat. The tournament will run for nearly a month, culminating in the ISPL 2026 final on February 6, 2026.

The league features a packed schedule with 40 league-stage matches, followed by a four-match playoff phase, ensuring high-intensity cricket throughout the season.

ISPL 2026 Teams: Full List of Franchises

Eight teams will compete in the third season of the Indian Street Premier League:

Majhi Mumbai

Srinagar Ke Veer

Ahmedabad Lions

Tiigers of Kolkata

Chennai Singams

Delhi Superheros

Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Bengaluru Strikers

Each franchise represents a different region, reinforcing ISPL’s objective of giving nationwide exposure to street cricket talent.

ISPL 2026 Tournament Format Explained

ISPL matches are played in the T10 format, with each team batting for 10 overs. All games use tennis balls, staying true to the essence of street cricket.

League and Playoffs Structure

40 league-stage matches

The top four teams qualify for playoffs

Playoffs include: Qualifier 1 Eliminator Qualifier 2 Final



The showdown will decide the ISPL 2026 champion on February 6.

Unique ISPL Rules That Set the League Apart

The Indian Street Premier League stands out because of its innovative rules, many of which are inspired by informal street cricket traditions.

Powerplay Rules in ISPL T10

The first two overs of every innings are mandatory powerplay overs

Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle

Teams can opt for an additional one-over batting powerplay anytime between overs 3 and 9

This rule encourages aggressive batting early and strategic planning later in the innings.

What Is the Tip-Top Toss in ISPL?

Instead of a coin toss, ISPL uses theTip-Top Toss, a street-cricket-inspired method. Captains walk heel-to-toe toward each other, and the one whose foot touches the opponent’s foot first wins the toss. This playful yet competitive ritual reflects the league’s grassroots identity.

Street Runs Rule: When a Six Becomes Nine

One of the most talked-about ISPL rules is Street Runs. If a batter hits the ball over the boundary and it lands directly among the spectators, the batting team is awarded 9 runs instead of the usual 6.

This rule rewards clean hitting and adds unpredictability to high-scoring matches.

50–50 Over Rule: High Risk, High Reward

The 50–50 Over is a strategic innovation unique to ISPL.

How the 50–50 Over Works

Declared during the Strategic Timeout after the 5th over

Can only be the 6th, 7th, or 8th over

Batting team must set a minimum target of 16 runs

The batting side chooses the bowler

The selected bowler must not have bowled more than one over before

Bonus and Penalty System

If the target is achieved, 50% of the runs scored in that over are added as bonus runs

If the target is missed, 50% of the runs scored are deducted

Bonus or penalty runs are added as extras and do not affect player statistics

If no declaration is made, the 8th over automatically becomes the compulsory 50–50 over.

Tape-Ball Overs in ISPL Matches

Each innings must include two tape-ball overs, where a tape-covered tennis ball is used. These overs are known for unpredictable swing and movement, making them difficult for batters. Tape-ball overs cannot be used as a 50–50 over.

ISPL Playing XI Rules and Squad Composition

Every team’s playing XI must:

Include players from five different zones

Feature at least one Under-19 player

This rule ensures diversity and promotes young talent across regions.

Substitution Rules in ISPL 2026

Teams can nametwo substitute players in their matchday squad. Injured players can be replaced by unsold players from the same zone, maintaining competitive balance.

Why ISPL Is Important for Indian Cricket

The Indian Street Premier League offers a structured platform for tennis-ball cricketers who often lack exposure in mainstream formats. With backing from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and growing fan interest, ISPL bridges the gap between street cricket and professional sport, creating new opportunities for emerging talent.

ISPL 2026 continues to redefine cricket entertainment by combining grassroots spirit with innovative rules and fast-paced action. From the Tip-Top Toss to the high-stakes 50–50 Over and street-style scoring, the Indian Street Premier League offers a viewing experience unlike any other. As Season 3 unfolds, ISPL is steadily carving its place in India’s evolving cricket landscape.

