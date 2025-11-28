WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players, Team-Wise Squads and Remaining Purse

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega-auction, held in New Delhi, delivered a landmark day for women’s cricket as all five franchises aggressively rebuilt their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of ₹40.8 crore was spent during the high-stakes event, with 67 out of 277 players securing contracts in the first-ever mega-auction of the league.
Across the day, teams fought hard for marquee names, uncovered new talent, and strategically used Right to Match (RTM) cards to retain their core from previous seasons. Notably, 23 overseas players were picked up, reinforcing the global flavour of the tournament.
The WPL 2026 season is scheduled to be played from January 6 to February 5, across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with franchises now fully assembled and entering their preparation phase.
Deepti Sharma Becomes Costliest Player of WPL 2026
India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma drew the most attention at the auction table, becoming the highest-paid player of the WPL 2026 auction. UP Warriorz used an RTM card to re-acquire her for ₹3.2 crore, making her the second-highest-paid Indian player in league history, only behind Smriti Mandhana.
UP Warriorz further strengthened their Indian core by buying veteran all-rounder Shikha Pandey for ₹2.40 crore, marking one of the biggest surprise bids of the afternoon.
Big Buys and Notable Picks Across Sets
The marquee set triggered intense competition among franchises:
Sophie Devine (Gujarat Giants) – ₹2 crore
Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) – ₹3 crore
Meg Lanning (UP Warriorz) – ₹1.9 crore
Laura Wolvaardt (Delhi Capitals) – ₹1.1 crore
Emerging international stars such as Shree Charani, Phoebe Litchfield, and Chinelle Henry also attracted sizeable bids, while capped domestic talents like Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, and Pooja Vastrakar secured significant deals in later rounds.
The accelerated auction phases saw franchises target squad depth, focusing on uncapped all-rounders, wicketkeepers, and value buys.
WPL 2026: Full List of Players Sold in the Mega Auction
Marquee Players
Sophie Devine – Gujarat Giants – ₹2 crore
Deepti Sharma – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹3.2 crore
Amelia Kerr – Mumbai Indians – ₹3 crore
Renuka Singh – Gujarat Giants – ₹60 lakh
Sophie Ecclestone – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹85 lakh
Meg Lanning – UP Warriorz – ₹1.9 crore
Laura Wolvaardt – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.1 crore
Capped Batters
Bharti Fulmali – Gujarat Giants – ₹70 lakh
Phoebe Litchfield – UP Warriorz – ₹1.2 crore
Kiran Navgire – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹60 lakh
Capped All-Rounders
Chinelle Henry – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.3 crore
Sree Charani – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.3 crore
Nadine de Klerk – RCB – ₹65 lakh
Sneh Rana – Delhi Capitals – ₹50 lakh
Radha Yadav – RCB – ₹65 lakh
Harleen Deol – UP Warriorz – ₹50 lakh
Capped Keepers
Lizelle Lee – Delhi Capitals – ₹30 lakh
Capped Pacers
Lauren Bell – RCB – ₹90 lakh
Kranti Goud – UP Warriorz – ₹50 lakh
Shabnim Ismail – Mumbai Indians – ₹60 lakh
Titas Sadhu – Gujarat Giants – ₹30 lakh
Capped Spinners
Linsey Smith – RCB – ₹30 lakh
Uncapped Batters
Deeya Yadav – Delhi Capitals – ₹10 lakh
Uncapped All-Rounders
Sanskriti Gupta – Mumbai Indians – ₹20 lakh
Prema Rawat – RCB (RTM) – ₹20 lakh
Accelerated Auction – Round 1
All-Rounders:
Deandra Dottin (UPW – ₹80 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (GG – ₹65 lakh), Shikha Pandey (UPW – ₹2.4 crore), Arundhati Reddy (RCB – ₹75 lakh), Sajeevan Sajana (MI – ₹75 lakh), Pooja Vastrakar (RCB – ₹85 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (GG – ₹30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (GG – ₹45 lakh), Georgia Wareham (GG – ₹1 crore), Nicola Carey (MI – ₹30 lakh)
Wicketkeepers:
Taniya Bhatia (DC – ₹30 lakh)
Uncapped All-Rounders:
Anushka Sharma (GG – ₹45 lakh)
Uncapped Keepers:
Rahila Firdous (MI – ₹10 lakh)
Accelerated Auction – Round 2 & 3
Key signings included:
Grace Harris (RCB – ₹75 lakh), Kim Garth (GG – ₹50 lakh), Yastika Bhatia (GG – ₹50 lakh), Chloe Tryon (UPW – ₹30 lakh), Tara Norris (UPW – ₹10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (MI – ₹30 lakh), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (GG – ₹50 lakh), Minnu Mani (DC – ₹40 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (GG – ₹40 lakh), Dayalan Hemalatha (RCB – ₹30 lakh), Ayushi Soni (GG – ₹30 lakh)
Team-Wise Squads After WPL 2026 Mega Auction
The five squads now stand fully assembled, with each team locking in its overseas quota and spending nearly its entire purse.
Mumbai Indians (MI) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹0)
Key players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail
Total players: 16 | Overseas: 6
Delhi Capitals (DC) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹0)
Key players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Wolvaardt
Total players: 16 | Overseas: 6
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹0)
Key players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell
Total players: 16 | Overseas: 6
Gujarat Giants (GG) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹15 lakh)
Key players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam
Total players: 18 | Overseas: 6
UP Warriorz (UPW) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹15 lakh)
Key players: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Shikha Pandey
Total players: 18 | Overseas: 6
WPL 2026: Season Outlook
With squads finalised and major stars returning to action, WPL 2026 promises one of the most competitive editions in the league’s young history. From Deepti Sharma’s record-breaking return to the emergence of new domestic talents, the auction has set the stage for a blockbuster tournament beginning January 6.
