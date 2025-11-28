WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Sold Players, Team-Wise Squads and Remaining Purse

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega-auction, held in New Delhi, delivered a landmark day for women’s cricket as all five franchises aggressively rebuilt their squads ahead of the upcoming season. A total of ₹40.8 crore was spent during the high-stakes event, with 67 out of 277 players securing contracts in the first-ever mega-auction of the league.

Across the day, teams fought hard for marquee names, uncovered new talent, and strategically used Right to Match (RTM) cards to retain their core from previous seasons. Notably, 23 overseas players were picked up, reinforcing the global flavour of the tournament.

The WPL 2026 season is scheduled to be played from January 6 to February 5, across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with franchises now fully assembled and entering their preparation phase.

Deepti Sharma Becomes Costliest Player of WPL 2026

India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma drew the most attention at the auction table, becoming the highest-paid player of the WPL 2026 auction. UP Warriorz used an RTM card to re-acquire her for ₹3.2 crore, making her the second-highest-paid Indian player in league history, only behind Smriti Mandhana.

UP Warriorz further strengthened their Indian core by buying veteran all-rounder Shikha Pandey for ₹2.40 crore, marking one of the biggest surprise bids of the afternoon.

Big Buys and Notable Picks Across Sets

The marquee set triggered intense competition among franchises:

Sophie Devine (Gujarat Giants) – ₹2 crore

Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) – ₹3 crore

Meg Lanning (UP Warriorz) – ₹1.9 crore

Laura Wolvaardt (Delhi Capitals) – ₹1.1 crore

Emerging international stars such as Shree Charani, Phoebe Litchfield, and Chinelle Henry also attracted sizeable bids, while capped domestic talents like Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, and Pooja Vastrakar secured significant deals in later rounds.

The accelerated auction phases saw franchises target squad depth, focusing on uncapped all-rounders, wicketkeepers, and value buys.

WPL 2026: Full List of Players Sold in the Mega Auction

Marquee Players

Sophie Devine – Gujarat Giants – ₹2 crore

Deepti Sharma – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹3.2 crore

Amelia Kerr – Mumbai Indians – ₹3 crore

Renuka Singh – Gujarat Giants – ₹60 lakh

Sophie Ecclestone – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹85 lakh

Meg Lanning – UP Warriorz – ₹1.9 crore

Laura Wolvaardt – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.1 crore

Capped Batters

Bharti Fulmali – Gujarat Giants – ₹70 lakh

Phoebe Litchfield – UP Warriorz – ₹1.2 crore

Kiran Navgire – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹60 lakh

Capped All-Rounders

Chinelle Henry – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.3 crore

Sree Charani – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.3 crore

Nadine de Klerk – RCB – ₹65 lakh

Sneh Rana – Delhi Capitals – ₹50 lakh

Radha Yadav – RCB – ₹65 lakh

Harleen Deol – UP Warriorz – ₹50 lakh

Capped Keepers

Lizelle Lee – Delhi Capitals – ₹30 lakh

Capped Pacers

Lauren Bell – RCB – ₹90 lakh

Kranti Goud – UP Warriorz – ₹50 lakh

Shabnim Ismail – Mumbai Indians – ₹60 lakh

Titas Sadhu – Gujarat Giants – ₹30 lakh

Capped Spinners

Linsey Smith – RCB – ₹30 lakh

Uncapped Batters

Deeya Yadav – Delhi Capitals – ₹10 lakh

Uncapped All-Rounders

Sanskriti Gupta – Mumbai Indians – ₹20 lakh

Prema Rawat – RCB (RTM) – ₹20 lakh

Accelerated Auction – Round 1

All-Rounders:

Deandra Dottin (UPW – ₹80 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (GG – ₹65 lakh), Shikha Pandey (UPW – ₹2.4 crore), Arundhati Reddy (RCB – ₹75 lakh), Sajeevan Sajana (MI – ₹75 lakh), Pooja Vastrakar (RCB – ₹85 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (GG – ₹30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (GG – ₹45 lakh), Georgia Wareham (GG – ₹1 crore), Nicola Carey (MI – ₹30 lakh)

Wicketkeepers:

Taniya Bhatia (DC – ₹30 lakh)

Uncapped All-Rounders:

Anushka Sharma (GG – ₹45 lakh)

Uncapped Keepers:

Rahila Firdous (MI – ₹10 lakh)

Accelerated Auction – Round 2 & 3

Key signings included:

Grace Harris (RCB – ₹75 lakh), Kim Garth (GG – ₹50 lakh), Yastika Bhatia (GG – ₹50 lakh), Chloe Tryon (UPW – ₹30 lakh), Tara Norris (UPW – ₹10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (MI – ₹30 lakh), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (GG – ₹50 lakh), Minnu Mani (DC – ₹40 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (GG – ₹40 lakh), Dayalan Hemalatha (RCB – ₹30 lakh), Ayushi Soni (GG – ₹30 lakh)

Team-Wise Squads After WPL 2026 Mega Auction

The five squads now stand fully assembled, with each team locking in its overseas quota and spending nearly its entire purse.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹0)

Key players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail

Total players: 16 | Overseas: 6

Delhi Capitals (DC) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹0)

Key players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Wolvaardt

Total players: 16 | Overseas: 6

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹0)

Key players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell

Total players: 16 | Overseas: 6

Gujarat Giants (GG) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹15 lakh)

Key players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam

Total players: 18 | Overseas: 6

UP Warriorz (UPW) – Full Squad (Purse Remaining: ₹15 lakh)

Key players: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Shikha Pandey

Total players: 18 | Overseas: 6

WPL 2026: Season Outlook

With squads finalised and major stars returning to action, WPL 2026 promises one of the most competitive editions in the league’s young history. From Deepti Sharma’s record-breaking return to the emergence of new domestic talents, the auction has set the stage for a blockbuster tournament beginning January 6.

Also Read:

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Full Players List, Highest Bids, Shocks & Team Updates

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India