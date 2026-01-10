WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Schedule, Squad and Live Streaming Details

Three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals Women return to the Women’s Premier League in 2026 with renewed hope and a new leader at the helm. Under the captaincy of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, January 10, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

After falling short in the finals on three occasions, Delhi will be eager to finally lift their maiden WPL title this season.

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Season Overview

Delhi Capitals enter WPL 2026 with a strong and experienced squad featuring a mix of international stars and Indian match-winners. However, the team suffered a late setback when Annabel Sutherland withdrew from the tournament shortly before the season began. Australian spinner Alana King has been named as her replacement following an impressive run during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India.

The Capitals will play their league matches across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, with the tournament spanning 28 days.

Delhi Capitals Full Match Schedule – WPL 2026

Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue Jan 10, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 11, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 14, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 17, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 20, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 24, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 27, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Feb 1, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Delhi Capitals Women Squad – WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals have assembled a competitive squad with depth in both batting and bowling, backed by experienced international campaigners.

DC Full Squad for WPL 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King

Key Players to Watch for Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues: Takes charge as captain for the first time in WPL

Shafali Verma: Explosive opener capable of changing games quickly

Marizanne Kapp: Brings experience and balance as a pace-bowling all-rounder

Laura Wolvaardt: Adds stability and class to the top order

Sneh Rana: A key spin option in Indian conditions

Venues for Delhi Capitals Matches in WPL 2026

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

The first half of the tournament will be played in Navi Mumbai, with the competition shifting to Vadodara for the latter stages, including the Eliminator and Final.

Where to Watch Delhi Capitals Matches Live – WPL 2026

Fans can catch all Delhi Capitals matches live through the official broadcast and streaming partners in India.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming:JioHotstar app and website

Delhi Capitals’ Title Push in WPL 2026

With three finals appearances and no title to show for it, Delhi Capitals enter WPL 2026 determined to rewrite their story. The combination of a fresh leadership group, experienced overseas players, and familiarity with Indian conditions could make this season a defining one for the franchise.

As the league progresses across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, Delhi Capitals will be aiming to finally convert consistency into championship success.

