WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule, Squad and Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set to begin with a blockbuster opening clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on defending champions Mumbai Indians Women on Friday, January 9, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match marks the start of RCB’s campaign as they look to defend their 2024 WPL title.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the new season with a settled core, a balanced squad, and strong momentum after beginning their campaign with a thrilling victory over the Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Season Overview

RCB Women will play a busy league phase across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, facing all major rivals, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. While the team retained most of its key players ahead of the mega auction, they suffered a notable setback before the seaso,n with Ellyse Perry opting out due to personal reasons. Sayali Satghare has been signed as her replacement.

Despite this, RCB remain one of the strongest contenders for the WPL 2026 title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Match Schedule – WPL 2026

Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue Jan 9, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 12, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 16, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 17, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 19, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 26, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 27, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Jan 29, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Jan 30, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara Feb 1, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Results So Far – WPL 2026

RCB started their WPL 2026 campaign on a positive note with a three-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in the opening match. The win has given the side early momentum as they head into a demanding run of fixtures.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad – WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a strong blend of international stars and Indian talent, with depth across batting, bowling, and all-round options.

RCB Women Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Pooja Vastrakar

Injury Update: Pooja Vastrakar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have suffered an early blow as Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out for approximately two weeks due to a hamstring injury. The update was confirmed by head coach Malolan Rangarajan following the opening match. Her absence is expected to test RCB’s pace-bowling all-round options during the early phase of the tournament.

Venues for RCB Matches in WPL 2026

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches Live – WPL 2026

Fans can follow all Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women matches live through the official broadcast and streaming partners in India.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

RCB’s Title Defence in WPL 2026

After lifting their maiden WPL trophy in 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin WPL 2026 with high expectations. With Smriti Mandhana at the helm, a confident squad, and early points on the table, RCB will look to maintain consistency and push for back-to-back titles.

The coming weeks will be crucial as they navigate a tightly packed schedule across two venues.

