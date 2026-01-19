WPL 2026 in Vadodara: BCA Stadium Records, Pitch Conditions and Key Stats

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 moves into its second phase as the tournament shifts to Vadodara, Gujarat. After an action-packed opening leg at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, teams will now compete at the BCA Stadium, a venue that has already shown distinct trends in previous WPL matches.

Also referred to as Kotambi Stadium, the relatively new ground is gradually establishing its identity in women’s cricket. Here is everything you need to know about the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, including match records, pitch behaviour, and standout performances.

WPL 2026 Second Leg Venue: BCA Stadium, Vadodara

The BCA Stadium will host the second leg of WPL 2026, starting Monday. This venue made its Women’s Premier League debut in 2025, when it staged the opening set of matches during last season’s competition.

Despite its short history in the league, the stadium has already delivered high-scoring thrillers and clear tactical patterns that teams will closely study heading into WPL 2026.

BCA Stadium Pitch and Match Conditions

Early evidence from WPL matches suggests that chasing is a major advantage at the BCA Stadium. Every WPL match played here so far has been won by the team batting second, making toss decisions extremely crucial.

The surface tends to remain consistent through the game, allowing batters to play more freely under lights, while bowlers benefit early but struggle to defend totals later in the innings.

BCA Stadium WPL Match Records and Statistics

Here’s a complete breakdown of Women’s Premier League statistics at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara:

Overall Match Outcomes

Matches Played: 6

Batting First Wins: 0

Batting Second Wins: 6

Team Totals

Highest Team Total: Gujarat Giants 201/5 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2025)

Lowest Team Total: Gujarat Giants 120 vs Mumbai Indians (2025)

Highest Successful Chase: Royal Challengers Bangalore 202/7 vs Gujarat Giants (2025)

Lowest Total Defended: None

Top Batting Performances at BCA Stadium (WPL)

Several top international and Indian stars have made an impact at this venue:

Most Runs: Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) – 141 runs

Highest Individual Score: Smriti Mandhana – 81 vs Delhi Capitals (2025)

These numbers underline the venue’s suitability for aggressive stroke play, especially during run chases.

Leading Bowlers at BCA Stadium in WPL

While batters have enjoyed success, bowlers have also produced match-winning spells:

Most Wickets (5 each): Hayley Mathews (Mumbai Indians) Priya Mishra (Gujarat Giants) Renuka Singh (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals)

Best Bowling Figures: Hayley Mathews (MI) – 3/16 vs Gujarat Giants (2025)



All-rounders and seamers who can exploit early movement have proven especially effective at this ground.

Why BCA Stadium Will Be Crucial in WPL 2026

With every WPL match at this venue being won by the chasing side so far, teams in WPL 2026 will likely prioritise winning the toss and bowling first. Captains and coaches will need to balance aggressive powerplay bowling with death-over control to counter the strong chasing trend.

As the league progresses, the BCA Stadium could play a decisive role in shaping playoff qualification scenarios.

The BCA Stadium in Vadodara may be new to the Women’s Premier League, but it has already carved out a reputation as a high-impact chasing venue. With established stars and emerging players set to take centre stage, fans can expect competitive contests and record-breaking moments during the WPL 2026 second leg.

As the tournament unfolds, performances at Vadodara could prove pivotal in determining who advances deep into the season.

