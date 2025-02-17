WPL: RCB Cruise to Victory as Mandhana, Renuka Dismantle Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stormed to their second consecutive win in the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, securing a dominant eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 4 at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Skipper Smriti Mandhana delivered a batting masterclass, smashing a scintillating 81 off 47 balls, including her fastest WPL fifty in just 27 deliveries, as RCB chased down a 142-run target with ease.

The chase was set up by a formidable 107-run opening stand between Mandhana and England’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge (42 off 33), ensuring RCB crossed the finish line with 22 balls to spare. However, it was the bowlers who laid the foundation for the triumph, with Renuka Singh Thakur (3-23) and Georgia Wareham (3-25) leading a clinical performance to bowl out DC for 141.

RCB’s Bowlers Set the Tone

Mandhana’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid immediate dividends as RCB struck early. The in-form Shafali Verma fell for a golden duck, driving the very first ball straight to Mandhana at mid-off off Thakur’s bowling.

Despite the early setback, DC’s captain Meg Lanning (31) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34) counterattacked, forging a brisk 50-run partnership to take their side to 55/1 inside the powerplay. However, Rodrigues’ aggressive approach proved costly as she was undone by a sharp stumping from Richa Ghosh off Wareham. Lanning soon followed, and RCB tightened their grip, reducing DC to 69/3 by the ninth over.

Veteran spinner Ekta Bisht, at 39 one of the oldest players in the tournament, made an immediate impact on her return, helping dismantle DC’s middle order. The experienced trio of Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen failed to provide resistance, falling to a combined effort from Thakur and Bisht. With four overs remaining, DC found themselves at 117/6 and in desperate need of a late flourish. But RCB’s disciplined bowling attack denied them any momentum, wrapping up the innings in 19.3 overs.

Mandhana’s Blitz Seals the Chase in Style

Chasing 142, Mandhana signalled her intent from the outset. She unleashed a flurry of boundaries, racing to 32* off just 18 balls within the powerplay. RCB, already cruising at 57/0, never took their foot off the pedal. Mandhana’s aggressive stroke play was complemented by Wyatt-Hodge, who ensured the required run rate remained within reach.

Mandhana reached her half-century in just 27 balls, marking her fastest WPL fifty, and continued her assault alongside Wyatt-Hodge. The duo propelled RCB to 102/0 in 10 overs, all but sealing the contest. A rare moment of respite for DC came when Rodrigues caught Wyatt-Hodge at deep cover off Arundhati Reddy’s bowling, but by then, the damage had been done.

Mandhana’s breathtaking knock, which included 10 fours and three sixes, ended with RCB just nine runs away from victory. As she did in the season opener, Richa Ghosh finished the chase in style, smashing a six to seal the win in 16.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 141/10 in 19.3 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 34, Sarah Bryce 23, Renuka Singh Thakur 3-23, Georgia Wareham 3-25)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 146/2 in 16.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 81, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 42, Arundhati Reddy 1-25)

With two wins in as many matches, RCB’s WPL 2025 campaign is off to a dream start. Mandhana’s red-hot form, combined with the bowling unit’s efficiency, makes them a force to reckon with as the tournament progresses.

