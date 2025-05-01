Yamal Shines as Barca Hold Inter 3-3 in UCL Semi-Final First Leg

Catalonia witnessed one of the most electrifying Champions League semi-finals in recent memory, as Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a pulsating 3-3 draw at Montjuïc, setting the stage for a mouth-watering second leg in Milan on May 6.

Marcus Thuram wasted no time etching his name into the record books, netting the fastest goal in Champions League semi-final history just 30 seconds after kickoff. Inter's early dominance was underlined 20 minutes later when Denzel Dumfries acrobatically volleyed home their second goal, stunning the home crowd and silencing Barcelona’s usually vocal supporters.

But the Blaugrana, led by the prodigious Lamine Yamal, clawed their way back with character and class. The 17-year-old sensation dazzled with a breathtaking solo effort before setting up Ferran Torres for the equaliser. Though Dumfries struck again to give Inter a 3-2 advantage, Raphinha responded almost immediately with a thunderous strike that ricocheted off the bar and Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to level the contest once more.

The match unfolded with the intensity of a second leg, full of drama, missed chances, and questionable refereeing calls — including a potential handball by Inigo Martinez that went unpunished and a narrow offside decision that denied Henrikh Mkhitaryan a possible winner for Inter.

UEFA’s decision to abolish the away-goals rule was vindicated by the attacking intent displayed by both sides. Rather than protect their lead, Inter continued to push forward, showcasing a relentless ambition not traditionally associated with Italian sides in European competition.

Set pieces played a defining role, accounting for half of the evening’s six goals. Inter capitalised twice from corners — both delivered with precision by Hakan Calhanoglu — while Barcelona’s equaliser came via a cleverly-worked short corner that allowed Raphinha the space to unleash his long-range strike.

While the first leg may have ended all square, there is little doubt about the magnitude of what lies ahead. The winner at the San Siro will earn a place in the final in Munich, where either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal await — PSG hold a slender 1-0 lead heading into their second leg.

Team News and Tactical Talking Points

For Barcelona, head coach Hansi Flick may have some selection dilemmas. Defender Jules Koundé is reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue that could sideline him for the crucial return leg. However, there was cause for optimism as Flick hinted at potential returns for Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde, stating, “We hope they might have a chance to play in Milan, but we have to wait. In this situation, we can’t do stupid things.”

On Inter’s end, injury concerns also linger, particularly around star forward Lautaro Martinez. Nonetheless, coach Simone Inzaghi’s positive substitutions and attacking setup — even after conceding — showed a clear intent to win outright, rather than playing for a draw.

The performance of wing-back Denzel Dumfries was particularly influential, with two goals and constant pressure on Barcelona’s backline. However, Inter may reassess their left-sided defense, as Federico Dimarco struggled to contain the irrepressible Lamine Yamal, with Carlos Augusto offering more stability after coming on.

Yamal: A Star Ascendant

At just 17, Lamine Yamal continues to shatter expectations and redefine what is possible for a teenager on Europe’s biggest stage. With 22 goals and 33 assists in just over 100 appearances for Barcelona, and having recently starred in a Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, his contribution on the night further cemented his reputation as one of the game’s most exciting prospects.

Flick was effusive in his praise: “He is special. I’ve said before he is a genius… In the big games he keeps showing how good he is. I’m really happy this talent that comes every 50 years plays for Barcelona.”

Yamal's current combination with Raphinha is also proving historically prolific — their 29 combined goal involvements this Champions League season are just shy of all-time duos like Salah & Firmino or Ronaldo & Benzema.

Domestic Duties Before the Decider

Before attention turns back to the Champions League, both teams face relatively manageable domestic fixtures. Barcelona travel to face La Liga’s bottom side Real Valladolid, who are on a dire run of seven straight defeats and have a league-worst goal difference of -57. Inter, meanwhile, will host Hellas Verona, another out-of-form side without a win or a goal in their last three outings.

Barcelona lead La Liga by four points with five games remaining, while Inter sit three points behind Serie A leaders Napoli with four matches left.

With nothing separating the sides after 90 minutes of breathtaking football, the decisive clash at San Siro looms large. One of European football’s most prestigious fixtures now hangs on a knife-edge — and with both teams showcasing quality, courage, and tactical firepower, a place in the Munich final will be earned, not given.

Tuesday night in Milan promises to be a European classic.