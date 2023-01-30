All About Train Tickets and Birth Status: WL, RAC, CNF

Waiting List Tickets

Waitlisted customers can be identified by the ticket status indicator "WL" followed by a number. Confirmation of the ticket is contingent upon the cancellation of any previously booked tickets for the same journey.

If the status reads GNWL 13/WL 9, for instance, that means that there are 13 other people on the waiting list for the same trip and that the ticket will be confirmed only if 9 of those people cancel. If the passenger status is still waitlisted even after the chart preparation, then the passenger is not allotted any berth.

Waitlisted tickets may be canceled without penalty up to 48 hours before the train's scheduled departure time. Electronic tickets are automatically canceled and the money is refunded to the user's account if all passengers on the ticket are placed on a waiting list after the final chart is prepared.

In this case, it's best for riders to stay off the train. An electronic ticket will not be automatically canceled, and all passengers on that ticket will be allowed to board the train as long as at least one of them has RAC or confirmed status. Depending on the circumstances, there may be a number of different kinds of waiting list tickets available.