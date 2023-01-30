All About Train Tickets and Birth Status: WL, RAC, CNF

IRCTC allows us to book our tickets very well in advance. So when you do book your ticket in advance, the ticket is not booked at that time. The PNR (Passenger Name Record) status shows terms like RAC or WL or CNF. For someone who is unfamiliar, these may seem super confusing. In this article, we have explained them all.
Waitlisted customers can be identified by the ticket status indicator "WL" followed by a number. Confirmation of the ticket is contingent upon the cancellation of any previously booked tickets for the same journey.
If the status reads GNWL 13/WL 9, for instance, that means that there are 13 other people on the waiting list for the same trip and that the ticket will be confirmed only if 9 of those people cancel. If the passenger status is still waitlisted even after the chart preparation, then the passenger is not allotted any berth.
Waitlisted tickets may be canceled without penalty up to 48 hours before the train's scheduled departure time. Electronic tickets are automatically canceled and the money is refunded to the user's account if all passengers on the ticket are placed on a waiting list after the final chart is prepared.
In this case, it's best for riders to stay off the train. An electronic ticket will not be automatically canceled, and all passengers on that ticket will be allowed to board the train as long as at least one of them has RAC or confirmed status. Depending on the circumstances, there may be a number of different kinds of waiting list tickets available.
However, General Waiting Lists (GNWL) are simply waitlisted tickets that are given out when a passenger starts their trip at the route's starting station or at stations nearby. In other words, “The General Quota, also known as the General Waiting List (GNWL), is the primary waiting list for a train and is typically reserved for passengers boarding at (or near) the train's origin station and transferring to the terminating station. A General Wait List (GNWL or just WL) is created once all of the General Quota tickets have been sold.”
PQWL stands for Pooled Quota Waiting List tickets. There are several small stations that share a Pooled Quota Waiting List (PQWL). Each run has a single pooled quota that covers all passengers traveling between the origin and any station before the destination, between any two intermediate stations, or between any two intermediate stations and the final destination. PQWL tickets are distributed once the Pooled Quota tickets have sold out. Confirmation of PQWL tickets is unlikely because they are lower on the priority list than even the GNWL tickets.
In the case of intercity trains, there is a designated waiting list quota known as the Remote Location Waiting List (RLWL). When a ticket has the letters "RLWL" on it, it means that it can be used between two intermediate stations, which are usually the most important cities along the route. If you take a train from Point A to Point B, and that train crosses Point C in the middle, Point C is considered a distant station because of its distance from the main rail lines. Priority is given to RLWL tickets separately, and the number of seats available at each station determines how likely you are to get a confirmation for an RLWL ticket. Only when a passenger at a distant location cancels their ticket will RLWL seats be made available. Some outlying areas start making their own chart two to three hours before the train is scheduled to leave.
TQWL - TQWL means Tatkal waitlisted tickets. Tatkal is a last-minute ticketing service that opens 24 hours before a train departs and charges a premium price. Passengers who book after the allotted number of Tatkal Tickets have been purchased will be given TQWL status. Formerly known as CKWL, Indian Railways renamed the Tatkal waiting list to TQWL in December 2016. When a trip is canceled and a tatkal ticket is used, the TQWL immediately increases without first going through RAC status.
If you have "RAC status," it means that you are on a waiting list for that specific seat. Purchasing a Reservation Against Cancellation ticket guarantees your seat on the appropriate coach. While this increases your chances of getting a seat, it does not guarantee you a specific seat or sleeping accommodations.
If you have a valid RAC ticket, you can sit in that seat on the train. However, it may not guarantee you any privacy. It's not uncommon for Indian Railways to split a RAC seat in half. With two people sharing a RAC seat, it's possible that one of them won't have access to the bed at night.
The acronym RSWL means "Roadside Service Waiting List." RSWL is the name given to an RLWL ticket after it has been booked successfully.
RLGN stands for Remote Location Generation List. Similar to the previous one, RLGN is the name given to an RLWL ticket after it gets booked.
Request Waiting List abbreviates as "RQWL." A request for a ticket that is to be booked from an intermediate station may be placed on an RQWL list if it does not fall under the purview of the general quota, the remote location quota, or the pooled quota.
When your ticket status reads CNF (Confirmed), you can rest assured that your trip will go off without a hitch. You are given seats and coaches along with CNF.