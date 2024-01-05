Breaking News: Vivo X100 Series unveiled in India – Elevating Smartphone Excellence

Vivo X100 Series unveiled in India: In a groundbreaking announcement on January 4, Vivo has officially launched its much-anticipated X100 series in India, ushering in a new era of mobile technology. Packed with innovative features, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro redefine smartphone capabilities, boasting MediaTek's formidable Dimensity 9300 SoC, co-engineered triple rear cameras by Zeiss, and a robust IP68-rated build for ultimate water and dust resistance.

Awesome Camera Capabilities

The X100 series stands out with its exceptional camera prowess, featuring triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss. These cameras are powered by Vivo's cutting-edge V2 chip, ensuring enhanced image processing and capturing every moment in stunning detail. The primary 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom collectively create a photography experience beyond imagination.

Vivo X100 Pricing Details

Priced at Rs. 89,999, the Vivo X100 Pro offers an exclusive variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, featuring an eye-catching Asteroid Black finish. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, with the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant available at Rs. 69,999. The X100 is offered in elegant Asteroid Black and mesmerizing Stargaze Blue color choices.

Vivo X100 Pre-Order and Sale Information

Excitement is building as these smartphones are now available for pre-orders, with the official sale starting on January 11. Enthusiasts can secure their devices through various channels, including Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorized retailers. As an added incentive, customers pre-booking with specific bank cards can enjoy up to 10 percent cashback.

Vivo X100 Pro – A Technological genius

The Vivo X100 Pro, a dual SIM (Nano) device, operates on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14. Its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display boasts a peak brightness of 3000nits, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive visual experience. Powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and Vivo's V2 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, this device ensures seamless performance.

The X100 Pro's storage options include up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage, while connectivity features cover the latest technologies, including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. With a comprehensive array of sensors and an in-display fingerprint sensor, it offers unparalleled security features. This device is not just a powerhouse but also a robust companion, boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Fueling the X100 Pro is a substantial 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support, ensuring users stay connected throughout their day. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.05x75.28x9.5 mm and weighs 221 grams, striking the perfect balance between power and portability.

Vivo X100 – Power and Elegance

The standard Vivo X100 shares the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Pro model, running on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, Vivo V2 chip, and G720 GPU for seamless performance. The Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup is a visual delight, comprising a 50MP primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom. For selfies, it features a 32MP front camera.

With storage options going up to 1TB, identical connectivity, water, and dust-resistant ratings, and a similar set of sensors, the X100 is a powerhouse in its own right. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, providing users with an exceptional charging experience. It boasts dimensions of 164.05x75x8.49mm and weighs 202 grams, delivering a perfect blend of power and elegance in a compact form factor.