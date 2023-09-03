Technology

Complete Guide to UPI Credit Card Payments via Google Pay: Effortless Transactions

Pratidin Bureau

UPI Credit Card Payments via Google Pay: Indian transactions have been revolutionized by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with Google Pay taking the lead as the most user-friendly platform. Now, the merger of RuPay credit cards with UPI through Google Pay has undoubtedly further reshaped the payment landscape. This collaboration pioneers a new era of digital transactions in India. By following our guide, users can effortlessly engage in UPI transactions using RuPay credit cards, embodying frictionless financial interactions. Embrace this evolution, as the future of seamless payments unfolds before us.

Integrating RuPay Credit Cards with UPI

The collaboration between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Google Pay empowers RuPay credit cardholders. This integration allows easy credit card transactions via UPI, eliminating the need for a physical card. Transactions become as simple as scanning a merchant's QR code.

The Reach of RuPay: Banks and Accessibility

This innovation extends to various users, including Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Union Bank of India customers. Expanding banks will broaden the accessibility and adoption of this feature.

Step-by-Step Guide: UPI Payments with RuPay Credit Cards on Google Pay

Step 1: Adding Your RuPay Credit Card

  • Open Google Pay on your smartphone.

  • Access the app's Settings menu.

  • Select "Setup payment method" and "Add RuPay credit card."

  • Enter the last six digits, expiry date, and PIN of your RuPay credit card.

Step 2: Activating and Using Your RuPay Credit Card on UPI

  • Inside Google Pay, tap "RuPay credit card on UPI" to activate.

  • Choose your issuing bank.

  • Set a personalized UPI PIN.

  • Your RuPay credit card is ready for UPI payments.

  • At a merchant's payment interface, opt for UPI.

  • Input the UPI ID or scan the QR code.

  • Confirm the amount, enter your UPI PIN, and finalize.

The integration of RuPay credit cards into UPI marks a significant step. Approved by the Reserve Bank of India in June 2022, this move enables seamless digital transactions, prioritizing user convenience and accessibility.

