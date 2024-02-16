How to Replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Your Android Smartphone

Replace Google Assistant with Gemini: Are you curious about trying out Google's latest AI assistant, Gemini, but unsure how to make the switch from Google Assistant? Look no further! We've covered you with a step-by-step guide to seamlessly integrating Gemini into your Android device.

What is Gemini?

Gemini, the successor to Google Assistant, combines the functionalities of Bard and Duet AI, offering enhanced text-based tasks and powerful image-generation capabilities. It's not just a rebranding; it's a significant upgrade in AI technology.

How to Install Google Gemini AI on Android

Download the Gemini App: Head to the Google Play Store and download the official Gemini app. Agree to Terms: Upon installation, agree to the terms, granting Gemini permission to act as your new assistant on your device. Set as Default Assistant: If Google Assistant was previously set as your default assistant, Gemini will automatically replace it. You can verify this in Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Digital Assistant App, where you should select "Google." Activation: Now, when you use voice commands like "Hey Google," long-press the power button, or swipe inward from the bottom corner of the screen, Gemini will launch. Note: While Gemini replaces Assistant on your device, it won't affect other devices like smart speakers or displays, which will continue to use Google Assistant.

Switching Back to Google Assistant from Gemini

If you've experimented with Gemini but prefer to revert to Google Assistant, here's how to switch back:

Access Gemini Settings: Open the Gemini app and tap your profile icon in the top corner. Select "Settings." Select Digital Assistants from Google: Scroll down and choose "Digital Assistants from Google." Switch to Google Assistant: Select "Google Assistant" and confirm by tapping "Switch" on the prompt. Confirmation: Once done, Google Assistant will resume its role as your default digital assistant.

Final Thoughts

While Gemini offers advanced AI capabilities, it's important to note its limitations. For instance, it cannot control smart home devices. Consider your preferences and needs when deciding between Gemini and Google Assistant.

In conclusion, trying out Gemini on your Android device is easy. With this guide, you can seamlessly transition between Gemini and Google Assistant, exploring the latest advancements in AI technology. So why wait? Give Gemini a try today and experience the future of digital assistance!