IRCTC Train Ticket Cancellation Procedure & Rules

Are you planning to cancel your train ticket but not sure how to do it online? With the advancement of technology, cancelling your railway e-ticket has become easier and more convenient than ever before. You no longer have to go through the hassle of waiting in long queues at the railway station or paying extra fees to travel agents. In this article, we will guide you on how to cancel your railway e-ticket online, step-by-step, from the comfort of your home. So, sit back and read on to learn more about railway e-tickets cancellation and how to go about it.