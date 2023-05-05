IRCTC Train Ticket Cancellation Procedure & Rules

Are you planning to cancel your train ticket but not sure how to do it online? With the advancement of technology, cancelling your railway e-ticket has become easier and more convenient than ever before. You no longer have to go through the hassle of waiting in long queues at the railway station or paying extra fees to travel agents. In this article, we will guide you on how to cancel your railway e-ticket online, step-by-step, from the comfort of your home. So, sit back and read on to learn more about railway e-tickets cancellation and how to go about it.
IRCTC is responsible for a range of services for Indian Railways, including catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations. They also offer ticket cancellation options.
You cannot cancel e-tickets in person at railway counters and must do so online instead.
If you cancel an e-ticket within 12-48 hours before the train's scheduled departure, 25% of the base fare + GST for all AC classes will be deducted, along with non-refundable service and transaction charges.
If you cancel a confirmed ticket less than 12 hours before the scheduled departure but up to 4 hours before, 50% of the base fare + GST for all AC classes will be deducted, along with non-refundable service and transaction charges.
E-tickets cannot be cancelled after the chart has been prepared, but you can file a TDR online through the Paytm app for an instant refund.
If a confirmed ticket is not canceled or a TDR is not filed up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure, there will be no refund.
For RAC tickets, no refund is given if a ticket is not cancelled or a TDR is not filed online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure.
When cancelling RAC/waitlisted tickets, a deduction of Rs. 60 per passenger is made in addition to service and transaction charges.
To cancel your ticket purchased at a counter, follow these steps:
Open your web browser and go to “https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf“.
Enter your PNR Number, Train Number, and Captcha in the provided boxes.
Check the box to confirm that you have read the rules and regulations.
Click on Submit.
An OTP will be sent to the mobile number you provided at the time of booking.
Enter the password received via SMS and click Submit.
Once the OTP is validated, your PNR details will be displayed on the screen.
Verify the details and click on “Cancel Ticket” for full cancellation. The refund amount will be shown on the screen.
An SMS will be sent to the same mobile number with PNR Number and Refund Details.
In case you need to cancel reserved train tickets that haven't been used and it's more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure, then the following charges apply:
If you have AC First Class or Executive Class tickets, you'll be charged Rs. 240 + GST for cancellation.
If you have AC 2 Tier or First Class tickets, you'll be charged Rs. 200 + GST for cancellation.
If you have AC 3 Tier, AC Chair car, or AC 3 Economy class tickets, you'll be charged Rs. 180 + GST for cancellation.
If you have Sleeper class tickets, you'll be charged Rs. 120 for cancellation.
If you have a Second class ticket, you'll be charged Rs. 60 for cancellation.