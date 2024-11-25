10 Families Evicted In Drive At Assam's Kheroni Following Court Order

An eviction drive to remove illegal settlers on 22 bighas of myadi land in Kheroni, Assam was carried out by the administration in the presence of heavy deployment of police force on Monday. As per reports, 10 families had been illegally residing on the land, the permanent residency of which belongs to Sarthe Phangso.

The drive was conducted following a ruling by the Gauhati High Court after Phangso had approached it seeking the eviction of illegal settlers.

Authorities reached the area early this morning to carry out the drive. On-ground visuals showed the presence of a large number of police personnel, in anticipation of violent uprisings. Additionally, the authorities issued warnings to the settlers to evacuate the premises with their valuables.

However, the evicted families staged a protest on the site demanding resettlement. A woman on the scene cried, “We want resettlement. We have no land. They have taken our lands. Where are we supposed to go? We have small children. Where are we going to take them.”

“We have been living here for many years. Suddenly, they come and want us to leave. Where are we supposed to go?” asked another.

