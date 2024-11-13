RTI Activist Dulal Bora Granted Bail by Gauhati High Court

RTI activist Dulal Bora, arrested in connection with the death of a Panchayat president, was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday. His lawyer, Bijan Mahajan, successfully presented arguments on his behalf, leading to the court's favourable decision.

Bora's name was linked to the tragic suicide of BJP worker and Panchayat President Devojit Hazarika in Assam’s Sonari. Hazarika, a BJP leader, died by suicide on September 20 in Sonari, located in Assam's Charaideo district.

In addition to these allegations, Bora had also been accused of misusing the RTI Act for personal gain. He was arrested by Delhi police on the morning of September 25, after his involvement in a scam came to light. Bora had been on the run prior to his arrest.