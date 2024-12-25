BSF Foils Illegal Crossing Attempt, Nabs 3 Bangladeshis and 2 Indian Touts

In a significant operation on December 23, 2024, the vigilant troops of the 04 Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian nationals who were acting as touts near the international border in the East Khasi Hills (EKH) District.

Advertisment

The three Bangladeshi nationals were attempting to illegally cross into Bangladesh when they were intercepted by BSF personnel. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had been residing in Siliguri, West Bengal, and had sought the help of the two Indian nationals to facilitate their illegal return to Bangladesh.

The apprehended individuals were immediately handed over to the Pynursla Police Station after a medical examination for further legal proceedings.

The Border Security Force remains committed to safeguarding India's borders and continues its proactive efforts to curb cross-border illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling.