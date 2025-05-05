17 Militants Arrested, Major Arms Cache Seized in Manipur by Security Forces

A series of intelligence-based operations conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, have led to significant recoveries of weapons, explosives, and ammunition in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. The operations, which took place between April 27 and May 4, were coordinated with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, and resulted in the apprehension of 17 militants from various groups.

Key operations were carried out in the districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi. The combined efforts of the security forces led to the recovery of 31 weapons, 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

On April 26, a joint search operation in Moltingcham village, Kakching district, led to the recovery of four weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two single-barrel guns, a bolt-action rifle, grenades, improvised launchers, and ammunition. In Tengnoupal district, the same day, security forces conducted an area domination patrol in T Minou, where they recovered six IEDs.

A follow-up operation on April 29, involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, resulted in further recoveries of arms and ammunition. In Tengnoupal, Assam Rifles destroyed three bunkers along the Salvom-Molnoi axis and recovered eight IEDs, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

On the same day, a search operation near Loktak Lake, about 6 km southeast of Bishnupur, led to the recovery of two weapons, including a 7.62mm SLR and a 9mm pistol, along with grenades and ammunition. In Kangpokpi, a joint team of the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police uncovered a hidden cache in dense jungle terrain, which contained four weapons: two SLRs, one carbine, and one country-made firearm.

Another joint search on April 30 by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Kangpokpi resulted in the recovery of eight weapons, including two SLRs, an INSAS rifle, a 12-bore SBBL, a .22 rifle, three improvised mortars (pompi), grenades, and ammunition.

On May 1, an intelligence-based operation in Maohing Kuki, Kangpokpi, led to the recovery of five more weapons, including a 7.62mm SLR, a .303 bolt-action rifle, two 12-bore rifles, and grenades.

Finally, on May 4, another search operation in Samuchep Lok Nala, near Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur, led to the recovery of eight weapons, including two SLRs, two 9mm pistols, a single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, and ammunition.

The arrested militants and the recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.

