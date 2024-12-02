Rs 36 Cr Worth Yaba Tablets Seized In Assam's Cachar, 1 Arrested

Cachar police in Assam seized over one lakh narcotic Yaba tablets worth around Rs 36 crore marking a major stride in ridding the state of the menace. Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta informed that one person has been arrested over the bust.

According to the Cachar SP, the police on Sunday received credible information of a smuggling bid going down based on which a checkpoint was set up at Salchapra under Silchar police station and passing vehicles were screened.

During the screening, two potato-laden pickup trucks were intercepted and the narcotic tablets were found in 12 packets hidden inside the potato sacks. The trucks, which came from a neighbouring state, were headed to Tripura, Mahatta said.

He said, “Our fight against drugs is ongoing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has a vision of ridding the state of the menace and for that we are putting in our unending efforts. We received credible inputs of a smuggling bid based on which we launched an operation at Salchapra under Silchar police station early on Sunday morning. During the operation, we intercepted two potato-laden trucks with registrations AS 11 EC 2504 and AS 11 EC 4291. Both were coming from a neighbouring state and were headed to Tripura.”

“We managed to seize 12 packets containing 1,20,000 Yaba tablets hidden in the potato sacks. In connection with the bust, we have arrested one individual, a 20-year-old named Mohammad Azad Lashkar. We are questioning him at the moment, while keeping the operation underway. The plan was to smuggle the drugs from one of our neighbouring states to another through our district,” the Cachar SP added.

SP Mahatta further informed that the current market price of the seized Yaba tablets is estimated to be around Rs 36 crore. “Our efforts will go on until we are able to bring the illicit drugs trade to a stop,” he further mentioned.

CM Congratulates on Success

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police for the bust stating, “Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in Silchar today, intercepting two vehicles and apprehending an individual. The search led to the recovery of 12 packets containing 1,20,000 YABA tablets, valued at ₹36 crore. Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless dedication to the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign!”

