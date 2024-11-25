3 Killed In Manipur's Jiribam Had Extensive Injuries: Autopsy

The forensic examination of the six victims killed in the Jiribam district of Manipur has revealed extensive injuries, officials confirmed on Sunday. Three of the victims, including a three-year-old child, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and severe cuts across their bodies. The victims were found dead following a clash between security forces and suspected Kuki militants.

The autopsy of three-year-old Chingkheinganba Singh showed a bullet wound to the skull and a missing right eye. The report also detailed cut wounds, fractures to the chest, and lacerations on various body parts. "The child's body was in a 'state of decomposition'," the report, dated November 17, noted.

His mother, L Heitonbi Devi, 25, had three bullet wounds to the chest and one to the buttock. His grandmother, Y Rani Devi, 60, suffered five bullet wounds—one to the skull, two to the chest, one to the abdomen, and one to an arm. Both women also had deep lacerations on their bodies.

The exact cause of death for all victims is pending, with a chemical analysis report of viscera still awaited from the Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Guwahati. The post-mortem examinations were carried out at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) in Assam's Cachar district, with reports for one more woman and two children still pending.

The six deceased, all from the Meitei community, went missing from a relief camp in Jiribam following a gunfight on November 11. The clash between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents. The bodies of the victims were later recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Jiribam and Assam's Cachar, sparking large protests in the Imphal Valley.

