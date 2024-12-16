Assam’s 25% Seat Reservation For Underprivileged Nearly Finalized

The Assam education department on Monday informed the Gauhati high court that the process of reserving 25 per cent of seats in private institutes for underprivileged students is nearly complete. The department has committed to launching a portal by December 30, 2024, which will include detailed information about the students and institutes involved in the seat reservation scheme.

The court was updated through an affidavit, which also stated that the portal would provide specific details about the 25 per cent seat reservation. Additionally, a notice has been issued by the joint secretary to district elementary education officers (DEEOs) of all districts, instructing them to take necessary actions in accordance with the guidelines.

This move follows a series of judicial proceedings involving a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO ‘We For Guwahati Foundation,’ addressing the issue of seat reservation for underprivileged students in private educational institutions.

What Happened?

The ongoing case stems from a March 2023 PIL filed by Debargha Roy, seeking the proper implementation of Section 12(1) (c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. This provision mandates that at least 25 per cent of the class strength in private schools should be reserved for children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in the neighbourhoods of such schools. The petition emphasized the importance of ensuring that these students receive free and compulsory education until its completion.

Earlier, the Gauhati high court had directed the education department to implement the policy and guidelines outlined in the office memorandum dated September 2, 2021, to ensure the admission benefits for children from disadvantaged backgrounds in unaided, non-minority private institutions. The court had also ordered that the benefits be available to these children for the academic year 2023–24, with similar directions for all subsequent years.

