66% Travel Sector Firms In India Plan Workforce Expansion: Report

The travel and hospitality sector is experiencing robust growth, according to TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report for the second half (HY2) of FY2024-25. The report reveals that 66 per cent of surveyed companies in the sector plan to expand their workforce, with a projected Net Employment Change (NEC) of 8.2 per cent during this period, highlighting the sector's momentum in job creation.

This growth is being driven by the adoption of smart tourism technologies, the revival of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities, and an increased emphasis on sustainable tourism practices. These factors are reshaping the industry's landscape, creating new employment opportunities, and fueling demand for skilled professionals in areas such as sustainability coordination, smart travel experience design, and contactless technology deployment.

The report further underscores the economic significance of India’s travel and tourism industry, which contributed 9 per cent to the country's GDP in 2024, amounting to over USD 11 trillion, a 12 per cent increase from the previous year. Domestic travel is also on the rise, with religious tourism and visits to tier-2 and tier-3 cities seeing notable growth. Government initiatives like the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for theme-based tourist circuit development, the PRASHAD Scheme for pilgrimage tourism, and investments in airport infrastructure and regional connectivity are catalyzing the sector’s expansion.

Indian travellers, though not yet the most globally travelled demographic, are increasingly becoming significant contributors to the revival of international tourism, prompting companies to prioritize recruitment in roles that align with the industry's shift toward eco-friendly and digitally advanced travel experiences.

The report highlights strong hiring intent in major cities such as Mumbai (58 per cent), Hyderabad (54 per cent), and Ahmedabad (49 per cent), while tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, and Jaipur are emerging as growing employment hubs. New locations such as Pune (18 per cent), Visakhapatnam (15 per cent), and Kochi (13 per cent) are also gaining traction as centres of opportunity, reflecting the industry’s focus on decentralizing talent acquisition.

Sales roles are in high demand, with 76 per cent of companies seeking sales professionals, followed by marketing (46 per cent), office service roles (35 per cent), and information and communication technology (18 per cent) positions. Engineering and blue-collar jobs are also seeing significant demand, reflecting operational and technological advancements in the sector.

Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head of TeamLease Services commented, “The positive hiring intent by 66 per cent of the companies we’re seeing in the travel and hospitality sector tells a compelling story about how the industry is evolving. Businesses are gearing up to meet the demands of today’s eco-conscious and experience-driven travellers. Our report highlights how tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country are stepping up as major employment hubs, alongside the usual metros, creating opportunities for talent in new regions.”