"Who Knows Tea Better Than a Chaiwala?": PM Modi at ‘Jhumoir Binandini

Guwahati witnessed a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city to attend the grand 'Jhumoir Binandini' event at Sarusajai Stadium, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Assam’s tea garden communities. Greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, the Prime Minister was welcomed with traditional honors by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who presented him with symbolic gifts reflecting the state’s diverse traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep personal connection with Assam’s tea garden culture. “This tremendous preparation has the fragrance and beauty of the tea gardens, and who knows the fragrance and color of tea better than a chaiwala (tea seller)? Just as you have a special relationship with the tea garden culture, I, too, share a deep bond with the tea gardens,” he remarked, striking an emotional chord with the audience.

#WATCH | Assam | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This tremendous preparation has the fragrance and beauty of the tea gardens, and you know that who knows the fragrance and colour of tea better than a tea seller? Just like you have a special relationship with the tea garden… pic.twitter.com/jnd2vtkN05 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s linguistic and cultural identity, announcing the historic decision to grant Assamese the status of a classical language—a long-awaited recognition for the state.

Emphasizing Assam’s growing prominence on the global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the cultural significance of the ‘Jhumoir Binandini 2025’ event. “These grand celebrations embody Assam’s pride and showcase India’s rich diversity. With over 60 ambassadors from various nations present, the world is witnessing Assam’s vibrant heritage,” he stated, underscoring the role of such initiatives in elevating the state’s cultural identity internationally.

Reflecting on Assam’s transformative journey, the Prime Minister noted, “There was a time when Assam and the Northeast were sidelined in development, and their rich culture was overlooked. But today, Modi himself has become the brand ambassador of the Northeast’s heritage. I am the first Prime Minister to stop at Kaziranga and bring global attention to its unparalleled biodiversity. A few months ago, we fulfilled a long-standing aspiration by granting Assamese the status of a classical language—a recognition the people of Assam had awaited for decades.”

The highlight of the evening was a record-breaking Jhumur dance performance by nearly 9,000 artists from the tea tribe community. The grand spectacle saw 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians from 27 districts of Assam come together in an unprecedented display of cultural unity. This historic event, commemorating the 200th anniversary of Assam’s tea industry, is set to make its mark in global history as the largest-ever Jhumur performance.

The 'Jhumoir Binandini' event not only honored the contributions of Assam’s tea garden communities but also elevated the state’s cultural legacy onto the international stage. The grand celebration was attended by over 60 foreign dignitaries, including heads of missions and ambassadors from various countries, underscoring Assam’s growing global cultural and economic significance.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who meticulously oversaw the event’s preparations, emphasized its importance. “This event is a golden opportunity to showcase Assam’s rich heritage to the world. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and 60 ambassadors highlights the international recognition of our cultural legacy. Assam’s tea garden communities have long played a crucial role in shaping the state’s identity, and today, their contributions receive the honor they truly deserve,” Sarma stated.