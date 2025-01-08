AAEA Raises Concern Over China Dam's Safety After Tibet Earthquake

The All Assam Engineers’ Association (AAEA) has expressed deep concern about the potential impact of the recent 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the Tibetan Plateau on January 7, 2025, killing over 125 people and injuring several others. The engineers’ forum has urged the Union government to take up the issue of safety with Beijing, emphasizing the risks posed by the massive hydropower project China is constructing on the Yarlung Zangbo River, the upper stream of the Brahmaputra.

In a media statement, AAEA highlighted the potential for catastrophic damage to the Brahmaputra valley if the hydropower project collapses due to a high-intensity earthquake. AAEA President Er Kailash Sarma, Working President Er Nava J Thakuria, and Secretary Er Inamul Hye emphasized the need for New Delhi to engage with Beijing to safeguard the entire Brahmaputra river basin, which spans eastern India and parts of Bangladesh.

Reports from international agencies confirm the powerful earthquake and its aftershocks affected Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and eastern India, destroying over 3,500 houses and displacing nearly 30,000 people. The epicentre was located approximately 80 kilometres from the base of Mount Everest in the high-altitude Himalayan region. While over 400 people have been rescued, the full extent of the damage in Tibet remains unclear due to internet restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities.

The AAEA noted that the hydropower project on the Yarlung Zangbo, projected to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, could pose severe risks to downstream areas in the event of structural failure triggered by an earthquake. "Despite Chinese officials claiming the project would not significantly impact downstream regions, a major earthquake near the site could wreak havoc in the lower riparian areas," the AAEA leaders stated.

The association called for urgent diplomatic engagement by India to ensure the safety of the Brahmaputra basin, which supports millions of people in the northeastern region of India and neighbouring Bangladesh. The statement also urged vigilance and disaster preparedness, given the region's seismic vulnerability and the potential transboundary implications of infrastructure projects in sensitive ecological zones.

