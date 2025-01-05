ACTA To Boycott Gunotsav After Talks With Ranoj Pegu Fall Through

After Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu expressed hope of whole-hearted participation of protesting college teachers in the Gunotsav, talks between him and the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) have seemingly fallen through, as per reports on Sunday.

According to the reports, ACTA decided to boycott this year’s Gunotsav, a state government initiative to improve the quality of school education which is set to begin on Monday. The decision was taken during an extended executive meeting held on Saturday.

This comes after Ranoj Pegu on Saturday expressed willingness to listen to their demands following a meeting with ACTA representatives. The meeting came after ACTA threatened to boycott the Gunotsav releasing a list of SOPs for it. ACTA representatives were invited by Ranoj Pegu for a meeting at the Directorate of Higher Education.

Pegu, after the meeting said, “We talked about the demands of the ACTA. The matter has not been discussed in the Cabinet in the interest of meeting the demands in a phased manner.”

He further said, “There was no discussion with ACTA regarding Gunotsav in today’s meeting. I have faith that college teachers will participate whole-heartedly in Gunotsav and I have also urged them to do so.”

Previously when asked about this, the President of the organization, Jayanta Baruah, and General Secretary, Parag Jyoti Mahanta, stated that they would not make any compromises in their protest activities until the promotion list of teachers who were left out in the list published on January 29, 2023, is corrected and published, as per the revised office memorandum dated February 8, 2023, and the promotion is granted as per the due date.

