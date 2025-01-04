Expect Whole-Hearted Participation In Gunotsav: Ranoj Pegu Meets ACTA

Following a meeting with the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA), education minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday expressed willingness to listen to their demands. Pegu also hoped that Gunotsav would witness whole-hearted participation from every section.

The meeting came after ACTA threatened to boycott this year’s Gunotsav, a state government initiative to improve the quality of school education, releasing a list of SOPs for it. ACTA representatives were invited by Ranoj Pegu for a meeting today at the Directorate of Higher Education.

Pegu, after the meeting said, “We talked about the demands of the ACTA. The matter has not been discussed in the Cabinet in the interest of meeting the demands in a phased manner.”

He further said, “There was no discussion with ACTA regarding Gunotsav in today’s meeting. I have faith that college teachers will participate whole-heartedly in Gunotsav and I have also urged them to do so.”

Previously when asked about this, the President of the organization, Jayanta Baruah, and General Secretary, Parag Jyoti Mahanta, stated that they would not make any compromises in their protest activities until the promotion list of teachers who were left out in the list published on January 29, 2023, is corrected and published, as per the revised office memorandum dated February 8, 2023, and the promotion is granted as per the due date.

